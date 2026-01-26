Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame Inducts Class of 2025 at 3rd Annual Banquet

Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame Logo Entertainer Motorcoach Hall Of Fame Class of 2025 & Hall of Fame Members & Staff Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame with (L-R): Chip Huffman, John Aikin, & Chris Hudson Entertainer Motorcoach Awards Awards On Table Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame Chip Huffman and Jay Boy Adams

Ceremony celebrates latest class of inductees with over 20 years of service to the Entertainer Motorcoach industry.

The Hall of Fame exists to ensure the people who built this industry are recognized while their stories can still be told.” — Jeff Petty

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame (EMCHOF) inducted its Class of 2025 during a formal banquet the evening of Saturday, January 17, 2025, at The Factory’s Liberty Hall venue in Franklin, Tennessee, honoring 25 individuals whose work has shaped the entertainment motorcoach industry. For the third consecutive year, three transportation veterans lead the banquet from the stage. Joey Hemphill (former co-owner of Hemphill Brothers Coach Company) welcomed the crowd with the opening blessing followed by co-host emcees Chip Huffman (former owner of Nitetrain Coach) and Jay Boy Adams (Roadhouse Transportation). Prevost served as presenting sponsor.The newly inducted members include: Allan Barclay, Jim Bodenheimer, Bill Campbell, Robin Calhoun, James DeZwarte, Phil Dunlap, Bruce Doughty, Stephanie Frederick, Terry Ford, James Forges, Kenny Forges, Mike Forges, Dan Gillis, Jimmy Klein, Brook Langton, Wayne Linder, Gaylon Moore, Gates Moore, Ron Mooney, Jimmie Murrell, Harley Pinkerman, Tony Sizemore, John Spellings, Dean Tubb, and Bob York.Since its inception in 2022, the Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame collectively features 103 members, including the Class of 2025.Inductees include a who’s who of drivers, owners, builders, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals whose careers supported touring operations for major artists including Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty, Tim McGraw, Steve Earle, Dave Matthews Band, Trisha Yearwood, Counting Crows, and Jeanne C. Riley, among others.Several inductees were surprised with recorded congratulatory messages from artists including Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Willie Nelson, Tom Petty’s daughter Adria Petty, and Steve Earle. The evening also featured remarks from The Oak Ridge Boys lead vocalist, road dog, and elder statesman, Duane Allen, who spoke emotionally about the role drivers play in artists’ safety and longevity on the road.The Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame was launched in 2020 to preserve the history of the entertainment motorcoach industry and honor individuals whose behind-the-scenes work has been essential to live music touring. The organization was conceived by motorcoach driver Jeff Petty, who entered the industry as a driver in 2018 and recognized the urgent need to document the industry’s largely undocumented history.“I realized that decades of knowledge and stories were at risk of being lost,” Petty said. “The Hall of Fame exists to ensure the people who built this industry are recognized while their stories can still be told.”Prevost has served as the Hall of Fame’s title sponsor since its inaugural induction class in 2022. Other sponsors of the 2025 banquet include: All Access Coach Leasing, LLC, Encore Luxury Coach Leasing, Florida Coach, Roadhouse Transportation, Robert’s Brothers Coach Co., Senators Muscle Shoals, Mike Slarve, Russell Coach, Pioneer Coach, Beat The Street Band & Crew Bussing, Village Coach, Shrimp WiFi, GPS Nashville, Dreamliners, Coach and Diesel Works, D and S Classic Coach, Kreative Coach, Staley Coach Sales, and Autobus.Mark Your Calendars! The Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame will roll out the red carpet for its Fourth Annual Awards Banquet celebrating the Class of 2026 on January 16, 2027.More information about the Entertainer Motorcoach Hall of Fame and its inductees is available at emchof.com More high resolution photos available upon request.Please credit all photos to Jon Morgan (Jon Morgan Photography).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.