Blue Goat Cyber to Serve as Title Sponsor at MedTech World Middle East 2026 in Dubai, February 11-13

Founder and CEO Christian Espinosa Will Join Panel on Data Governance and Patient Safety for Scalable HealthTech in the GCC

Blue Goat Cyber helps global MedTech teams turn cybersecurity into trust — for regulators, for patients, and for the future of healthcare.” — Christian Espinosa, Blue Goat Cyber Founder and CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber, a leading full-service medical device cybersecurity firm, announces its role as a Title Sponsor of MedTech World Middle East 2026 , taking place February 11-13, 2026, at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel in Dubai, UAE. MedTech World Middle East brings together innovators, investors, health systems, regulators, and global partners at one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for healthcare technology.Blue Goat Cyber’s Founder and CEO, Christian Espinosa , and Melissa Espinosa, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, will represent the company throughout the summit, engaging in thought leadership, partner meetings, and high-impact discussions focused on secure, scalable innovation in medical technology.On February 12, Blue Goat Cyber is proudly sponsoring the VIP Evening Reception, an intimate, high-level networking evening bringing together the event’s most valued partners, speakers, and investors in a relaxed yet elegant setting. Also at the event, the company is sponsoring the MedTech World Awards, the MedTech Pitch Competition, and a VIP lunch.Additionally, on February 13, Christian Espinosa will speak on a panel, “The Trust Layer: Data Governance & Patient Safety for Scalable HealthTech in the GCC,” a forward-looking session exploring how governance, cybersecurity, accountability, and patient safety enable trusted, scalable adoption of digital health and artificial intelligence across the Gulf Cooperation Council region.“Medical device cybersecurity is no longer a side conversation,” said Espinosa. “It is central to patient safety, regulatory confidence, and innovation in the GCC and around the world. We’re looking forward to meaningful conversations in Dubai about how we build trust into health technologies from the start, and sustain it as those technologies scale.”As part of the event’s ecosystem, spanning curated investor-startup meetings, executive networking, and MedTech Match partner engagement, Blue Goat Cyber will spotlight how companies can design and maintain secure medical technologies across the full device lifecycle, from early design decisions through regulatory review, postmarket monitoring, and legacy device programs.“As sponsors, we’re excited to engage with the global MedTech community, build new partnerships, and continue championing the critical role of medical device cybersecurity in protecting patients and accelerating innovation,” Espinosa added.About Blue Goat CyberBlue Goat Cyber is a U.S.-based cybersecurity firm specializing in medical device cybersecurity, healthcare cybersecurity, global regulatory submissions (FDA, EU MDR, China NMPA, Japan PMDA, Singapore HSA), and postmarket risk management. Founded by Christian Espinosa, a best-selling author and cybersecurity thought leader, the company helps medical device manufacturers secure their innovations, achieve compliance across markets, and protect patient safety. Learn more and schedule a Discovery Session at www.bluegoatcyber.com For more information about Blue Goat Cyber’s participation or to schedule a meeting at MedTech World Middle East 2026, or book a no-cost Discovery Session, visit bluegoatcyber.com.

Cybersecurity Questions MedTech Innovators Ask: Christian’s Hot Seat

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.