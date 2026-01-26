MobiCom to Exhibit at CMAA Conference & Expo in Anaheim, CA showing member engagement tech for the Private Club Industry

Global Private Club Access

MobiCom will exhibit at the CMAA World Conference & Business Expo in Anaheim, Feb 17–20, 2026 showcasing seamless reciprocal access solutions for private clubs.

Private clubs thrive on relationships, experiences, and community. Our platforms enhance these values with intuitive, engaging digital tools built specifically for the private club ecosystem.” — Rathan Kumar

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MobiCom, an orchestrator of private club networks solving the problems of seamless reciprocal club access for private clubs and members is pleased to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the CMAA World Conference & Business Expo , to be held in Anaheim, California from February 17-20, 2026. The event, recognized as the most sought after gathering for private club professionals worldwide, brings together the industry’s most influential leaders, innovators, and decision-makers.MobiCom is excited to connect with the movers and shakers of the private club world, engaging with club executives, managers, and industry partners to showcase its suite of powerful digital platforms: PlatinumClubNet, PrivateClubWorld and MobiMyTravel. These solutions are designed to help private clubs strengthen member engagement, enhance communication, and unlock new opportunities for growth and collaboration.The CMAA World Conference & Business Expo serves as a hub for innovation, education, and networking within the private club community. With thousands of attendees from around the world, the event offers an unparalleled opportunity for organizations like MobiCom to demonstrate how technology can support the evolving needs of clubs and their members.“We are thrilled to be exhibiting at the CMAA World Conference & Business Expo,” said Rathan Kumar, Founder & CEO of MobiCom. “Private clubs are built on member relationships, experiences, and a strong sense of community. Our platforms are designed to amplify those values by giving clubs modern digital tools that are intuitive, engaging, and purpose-built for the private club ecosystem.”Showcasing Three Powerful PlatformsAt the heart of MobiCom’s presence at the Expo is its portfolio of specialized platforms that address key challenges and opportunities within the private club industry. PrivateClubWorld is a global digital community created exclusively for private clubs and their members. The platform connects clubs across regions and disciplines, enabling them to share experiences, collaborate, and provide enhanced value to their members. Through curated content, exclusive partnerships, and interactive features, PrivateClubWorld helps clubs extend their reach beyond their physical locations while maintaining the exclusivity and personalization members expect.“PrivateClubWorld was created to bring the global private club community closer together,” added Sean Laney, Founder & CEO of BNG Hospitality “It’s about fostering meaningful connections, sharing best practices, and creating a space where clubs and members can discover new opportunities.”PlatinumClubNet, meanwhile, serves as a premium digital network for elite clubs and members, emphasizing exclusivity, trust, and high-value connections. The platform enables clubs to offer their most engaged members access to a refined environment where they can connect, explore partnerships, and participate in curated experiences that reflect the highest standards a Platinum Club can offer.MobiMyTravel focuses on unlocking unbeatable travel deals offering exceptional savings and rewards across 3 million 3,4,5-star hotels plus resorts, cruises, car rentals and activities worldwide.Together, these platforms represent MobiCom’s commitment to innovation, quality, and a deep understanding of the private club industry’s unique culture.Engaging with Industry LeadersMobiCom’s team looks forward to engaging directly with CMAA members, club executives, and industry partners throughout the conference. Attendees are invited to visit the MobiCom exhibit to experience live demonstrations, discuss industry trends, and explore how digital platforms can support their strategic goals.“The private club industry is evolving,” said Marshneil Pachori “Members expect seamless digital experiences that complement the personal service clubs are known for. We’re excited to have meaningful conversations with industry leaders about how technology can enhance—not replace—the human connections that define great clubs.”In addition to product demonstrations, MobiCom will use the Expo as an opportunity to listen to the needs and insights of club professionals. Feedback from industry leaders plays a critical role in shaping the ongoing development of MobiCom’s platforms, ensuring they remain relevant, flexible, and aligned with real-world club operations.Commitment to the Private Club CommunityMobiCom’s participation in the CMAA World Conference & Business Expo underscores its long-term commitment to the private club community. By investing in events that bring the industry together, MobiCom reinforces its role as a trusted partner dedicated to supporting clubs in a rapidly changing digital landscape.“The CMAA World Conference & Business Expo is more than an event—it’s where the future of the private club industry takes shape,” Rathan Kumar noted. “We’re honored to be part of that conversation and to contribute solutions that help clubs thrive today and into the future.”Invitation to ExploreMobiCom warmly invites all CMAA World Conference & Business Expo attendees to stop by its exhibit and explore PlatinumClubNet, PrivateClubWorld and MobiMyTravel. Whether clubs are looking to enhance member engagement, expand their digital footprint, or offer new lifestyle and travel benefits, MobiCom’s platforms provide innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of the private club world.For more information about MobiCom and its private club offerings, visit https://www.mobicom.com/ or connect with the team during the CMAA World Conference & Business Expo in Anaheim, CA.About MobiComMobiCom is a digital solutions company specializing in innovative platforms for the private club, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors. With a focus on connectivity, engagement, and premium experiences, MobiCom helps organizations build stronger relationships with their members and communities through thoughtfully designed digital tools.

