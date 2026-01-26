First Due Announces Integration with OneDose to Strengthen EMS Clinical Documentation and Protocol Adherence

OneDose Logo

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New integration connects OneDose clinical treatment support directly into the First Due ePCR solution, improving data accuracy, reducing documentation burden, and supporting safer prehospital care.[Miami, Florida] First Due, the industry leader in cloud-based, AI-powered Fire & EMS software announced today an active integration with OneDose, a clinical treatment and protocol support platform. The integration enables structured clinical data captured in OneDose to flow directly into First Due’s electronic patient care reporting (ePCR) solution, strengthening documentation accuracy, compliance oversight, and quality improvement efforts at a time when EMS agencies face growing clinical and reporting complexity.Fire and EMS providers deliver increasingly complex care while managing strict documentation and compliance requirements. Medication dosing, protocol adherence, and treatment timing directly impact patient outcomes, but manual workflows and disconnected tools increase cognitive load, duplicate effort, and risk of error. These inefficiencies also limit the value of clinical data for QA/QI, medical oversight, and system-wide improvement. As agencies adopt advanced clinical decision support, they need seamless ePCR integration to capture accurate, structured data at the point of care.The First Due and OneDose integration automatically sends structured, NEMSIS-formatted clinical data, including medications, treatments, protocols, and key timestamps, from OneDose into First Due ePCR. This automation eliminates duplicate documentation and ensures the patient care report accurately reflects care delivered in the field, supporting QA/QI, medical direction, and regulatory reporting.OneDose provides protocol-driven clinical support and medication dosing guidance that reduces cognitive burden and promotes consistent care. Combined with First Due’s ePCR and analytics, agencies gain a complete, timely clinical record without relying on retrospective charting. Available to First Due and OneDose customers, the integration helps agencies modernize clinical workflows while maintaining flexibility in protocol and treatment support."Our focus is delivering tools that support providers in the field while strengthening the integrity of the patient record," said Toby Ritt, Vice President of EMS Strategies at First Due. "By integrating OneDose directly into First Due ePCR, we’re enabling agencies to capture high‑quality clinical data at the point of care and carry it through the entire documentation and review process without adding burden to crews." Michael Elsbernd, Co-Founder and COO of OneDose, added, "OneDose was built to help EMS clinicians deliver safe, consistent care under pressure. This integration ensures that the clinical decisions and treatments supported by OneDose are accurately and easily reflected in the patient care report, giving providers, medical directors, and administrators greater confidence in both care delivery and documentation."As patient care becomes more data-driven, interoperability between point-of-care tools and ePCR systems is essential. Integrations like First Due and OneDose improve data quality, reduce documentation burden, and help agencies meet clinical, operational, and compliance requirements without compromising patient care.About First DueFirst Due is the industry leader in cloud-based, AI-powered Fire & EMS software, providing a comprehensive, unified platform for ePCR, response, medications, assets & inventory, training, scheduling, and more. Trusted by agencies across North America, First Due’s mission is to modernize emergency services with innovative solutions that simplify operations, enhance compliance, and strengthen community safety.About OneDoseOneDose is an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions—from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. Learn more at www.hinckleymed.com

