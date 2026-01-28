Openmind Networks Advances Global Messaging Security as OpenProtectAI Wins Top Honors for AI-Powered Fraud Detection

Juniper Research Award recipient Openmind Networks

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenProtectAI recognized as Platinum Winner for Best Messaging Fraud Mitigation and Gold Winner for Best AI-Powered Messaging Fraud Detection Openmind Networks , a global leader in mobile messaging and infrastructure, today announced it has been recognized with two prestigious awards in the Juniper Research Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2026. The company’s flagship messaging security solution, OpenProtectAI, has been named the Platinum Winner for Best Messaging Fraud Mitigation Solution and the Gold Winner for Best AI-Powered Messaging Fraud Detection Solution.The Juniper Research Future Digital Awards recognize organizations that have made significant contributions to the industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future. These awards celebrate the most forward-thinking companies across sectors including roaming, messaging, networks, and fraud prevention.OpenProtectAI represents a paradigm shift in how mobile operators combat increasingly complex messaging threats. By leveraging machine learning models, neural networks, large language models, and more, OpenProtectAI provides real-time campaign-level protection for networks supporting billions of messages daily. As fraud actors leverage AI to develop more sophisticated campaigns, OpenProtectAI empowers the telco industry to meet that challenge with equally powerful, real-time network monitoring, and automated categorization and blocking capabilities.“We are honored to be recognized by Juniper Research as the Platinum and Gold Winner for our OpenProtectAI solution,” said Alex Duncan, CEO of Openmind Networks. “These awards are a testament to our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence in AI-driven security. As messaging threats become increasingly sophisticated, Openmind Networks remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring telcos have the advanced tools needed to protect their subscribers and maintain the integrity of the global messaging ecosystem.”The dual recognition highlights Openmind Networks’ leadership in the "Security & Fraud Innovation" and "Messaging & CPaaS Innovation" categories. As the telecommunications industry faces a rise in AI-generated fraud, OpenProtectAI’s ability to detect and mitigate threats in real-time ensures that mobile operators can safeguard their revenue streams and maintain consumer trust.For more information about OpenProtectAI and Openmind Networks’ suite of messaging security solutions, please visit www.openmindnetworks.com About Openmind NetworksOpenmind Networks is an independent technology company focused on mobile messaging software services for the telecom industry. Openmind Networks’ messaging solutions enable telecom operators to consolidate their core messaging, protect their network and unlock the potential in business messaging and 5G.Boasting a highly experienced team of engineers, Openmind Networks has consistently led the way in bringing new innovations to the mobile messaging industry for more than two decades.Openmind Networks is responsible for delivering more than 1.5 billion messages per day with a global customer base which includes the world’s largest mobile operators, wholesalers, aggregators, social media providers and software firms.About Juniper ResearchJuniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. https://www.juniperresearch.com

