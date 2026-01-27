Built to Last: Smartstage Showcases Rugged Staging for High-Traffic Event... MJBiz Conference

Austyn Montgomery helps bring together the innovative truss systems he helped design Smartstage aluminum truss rentals at the MJBiz Convention (Las Vegas Convention Center) Closeup look at Smartstage's proprietary Truss Grapple - allowing heavy-duty, mid-structure assembly points and unique truss build-outs Smartstage - Las Vegas Stage and Staging Rentals

Smartstage’s materials and craftsmanship are tested daily on some of the busiest exhibit floors in Las Vegas.

Our heavy-duty staging systems hold up through back-to-back events... when it comes to high-profile clients, it needs to work, be beautiful, and most importantly, be reliable and safe.” — Austyn Montgomery, Designer at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At MJBizCon , Smartstage delivered a series of heavy-duty staging builds that turned heads not just for aesthetic flash, but for quality of build. The company’s properly-welded aluminum truss , reinforced decking, and interlocking modular portable stage rental designs were all custom-engineered by Smartstage to withstand repeated setups and nonstop foot traffic (whether for indoor or outdoor event stages). Proof that durability and design can go hand in hand.Smartstage’s systems have been refined over decades of wear testing. Each weld, connector, and locking point is engineered for longevity and ease of install and teardown, ensuring every deck performs flawlessly after multiple installations without compromising appearance or safety."We build for structural endurance first… that’s why our heavy-duty staging systems hold up through back-to-back events.” said Austyn Montgomery, Designer at Smartstage. “It’s not enough to have products in your warehouse, when it comes to high-profile clients, it needs to work, be beautiful, and most importantly, be reliable and safe. We design our rental gear with pride at Smartstage.”By designing and field-testing locally, Smartstage has complete control over its material selection and finishing process. That control has made its stages the preferred choice for conventions, concerts, and live activations that demand both performance and visual appeal. For more information on Smartstage’s durable staging solutions, visit https://www.smartstage.com/smartstage-delivers-rugged-exhibit-solutions-at- mjbizcon-2024About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

