Anidjar & Levine Secures Jury Verdict in 2018 Miami Rear End Crash Involving City Detective

Anidjar and Levine won a jury verdict in a Miami rear end crash involving a city detective, securing over $1M for injured clients

This verdict holds government drivers accountable and reflects the real impact this crash had on our clients” — Attorney Bill McAfee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anidjar & Levine announced a jury verdict totaling $1,139,000 arising from a 2018 motor vehicle crash involving a City of Miami police detective. The collision occurred when the detective struck the rear of the plaintiffs’ vehicle while it was lawfully stopped in traffic to allow a Florida Highway Patrol trooper to make a right turn on red. Two women were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and both sustained injuries.

Details of the Collision:

Evidence presented at trial established that the plaintiffs were fully stopped and complying with traffic conditions when the impact occurred. The vehicle was stationary to yield to a trooper executing a lawful right turn. While stopped, the plaintiffs’ car was struck from behind by a City of Miami detective operating a city vehicle, resulting in a forceful rear end collision.

Injuries Sustained by the Plaintiffs:

Both women suffered injuries as a direct result of the crash. One woman experienced significant injuries that required ongoing medical treatment, including injections to manage pain and address injury related symptoms. Medical testimony connected the need for this treatment directly to the collision and confirmed the injuries were caused by the impact.

Aggravation of a Preexisting Condition:

The second woman had a documented preexisting back condition prior to the crash. Trial evidence demonstrated that the collision aggravated her condition, leading to increased pain and functional limitations beyond her prior baseline. The jury reviewed medical records and testimony supporting the aggravation caused by the crash.

Jury Verdict and Damage Awards:

After deliberation, the jury returned a verdict in favor of both plaintiffs totaling $1,139,000. The jury awarded $999,000 to the woman who required injections and sustained more serious injuries. The second woman was awarded $140,000 for the aggravation of her preexisting back condition.

Attorney Representation:

The plaintiffs were represented by Attorney Bill McAfee, who presented evidence detailing the cause of the crash, the extent of the injuries, and the responsibility of drivers operating government vehicles to exercise reasonable care. The case emphasized that negligence carries consequences regardless of whether the at fault driver is a private citizen or a government employee.

Accountability and Legal Significance:

The verdict reinforces the principle that all drivers are held to the same standard of care on the road. The jury’s findings recognized the lasting physical and financial impact the collision had on both injured women and affirmed accountability for unsafe driving.

About Anidjar and Levine:

The Law Offices of Anidjar & Levine is a Florida-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families harmed by negligence. The firm serves clients throughout the state with offices in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Coral Gables, West Palm Beach, Orlando, Tampa, Naples, Jacksonville, and Daytona Beach.

The firm handles serious motor vehicle crash cases and complex injury claims, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, slip and fall injuries, wrongful death claims, and other negligence-related matters. With a focus on thorough investigation and client advocacy, the firm works to pursue full and fair compensation for those injured. Individuals harmed due to negligence are encouraged to contact us to discuss their legal rights and options with an experienced Florida personal injury attorney.

