Statement from FLEOA on the Federal Officer Involved Shooting Incident in Minneapolis

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) is closely monitoring the shooting incident that occurred in Minneapolis involving a federal law enforcement officer during an operational encounter.This incident is a stark reminder of the increasingly dangerous environment in which federal law enforcement officers operate. Every day, officers and agents are required to make rapid, high-stakes decisions in uncertain and volatile situations, often with limited information and under significant threat to their personal safety.“Federal law enforcement officers rely on extensive training, clearly defined policies, and the rule of law to guide their actions,” said Mat Silverman, National President of FLEOA. “When officers perceive a threat, they must act decisively to protect themselves, their fellow officers, and the public. Officer safety is inseparable from public safety.”FLEOA emphasizes that federal officers are trained to follow strict use-of-force standards and are held to rigorous accountability processes. These standards exist to ensure that officers act lawfully while responding to situations that can escalate in seconds.At the same time, FLEOA urges the public to remain calm, comply with lawful commands, and allow investigative processes to proceed without interference or violence. Confrontations with armed or unidentified individuals significantly increase the risk of serious injury or loss of life for all involved.“In an era of rising threats against law enforcement, it is critical that officers are supported, not second-guessed in real time, as they carry out their duties under extraordinary pressure,” Silverman continued.“Respect for lawful authority and adherence to the rule of law are essential to preventing further tragedies.”FLEOA will continue to advocate for policies, resources, and training that prioritize federal law enforcement officer safety, clarity of mission, and operational readiness, while upholding accountability and professionalism across the federal law enforcement community.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

