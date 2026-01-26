IN HONOR OF INTERNATIONAL HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY, A NEW EDITION OF AUSCHWITZ #34207 THE JOE RUBINSTEIN STORY RELEASED

Cover for the New Edition Auschwitz #34207 The Joe Rubinstein Story

A New Edition of AUSCHWITZ #34207 The Joe Rubinstein Story is released including new material about Joe’s life since the award-winning book was first published.

Love Life. Love God. Love each other. That's all there is.” — Joe Rubinstein-Holocaust Survivor

MONTROSE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LIFE CHANGING STORIES PRESS Announces the release of a New Edition of AUSCHWITZ #34207 The Joe Rubinstein Story , the true story of a remarkable Holocaust survivor who passed away at the age of 101 in 2022. At the time of his passing, Rubinstein was the oldest known Holocaust survivor in Colorado.The new/bonus edition features new material about Joe’s life since the award-winning book was first published in 2015, including photographs of Joe’s Polish family—faces that he had not seen since he was taken from the Radom Ghetto in 1942. The photos are of Joe's mother, his older brother, and Joe's identical twin. The new edition features previously unknown details about Joe’s time in captivity, including the identity of the doctor who saved his life in a subcamp of Auschwitz. Joe and the doctor had an improbable encounter five years after the war aboard a ship bringing Joe to freedom.In 2007, Holocaust survivor Joe Rubinstein told author Nancy Sprowell Geise that he would never share his experiences at Auschwitz and several of the most notorious Nazi concentration camps. Five years later, he changed his mind.Shortly before dawn on a frigid morning in Radom, Poland, German soldiers forced twenty-one-year-old Icek "Joe" Rubinsztejn onto a crowded, open-air truck. The next day, several around him were dead. From there, things got worse for young Joe—much worse. Joe arrived at Auschwitz on April 30, 1942. He would not reveal how he survived several of the most notorious concentration camps when so many others perished until he was over 90 years old. His is a remarkable narrative—a unique story of endurance, courage, and faith.Barefooted when he was seized by the Nazis, Joe became one of New York's leading shoe designers—working with companies whose shoes were sought after by First Ladies and movie stars alike. Joe's story bears witness to the ultimate triumph of the human spirit. While the Nazis took everything else, they were unable to take his unassailable joy.Joe's story is one of discovering light in the darkest of places.What reviewers said about the first edition of Auschwitz #34207 The Joe Rubinstein Story:"A riveting, well-documented account of survival that's harrowing, inspiring, and unforgettable." --Kirkus Reviews"In sharing his story—with Nancy Sprowell Geise's help—Rubinstein has made an invaluable contribution to the literature of the Holocaust." --BlueInk Review (Starred Review)"Author Geise has done an important job in presenting Joe's story to the world, and does justice to a generation whose voices deserve to be heard. A great read..." --Myles Friedman, Finelines Pubslush Review Blog"Auschwitz #34207 will join work by Primo Levi on a shelf of classic Holocaust narratives." --Foreword ReviewsAuthor Nancy Sprowell Geise has been invited to share Joe's inspirational story around the world, including at the United States Library of Congress and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. In 2017, she had the honor of sharing Joe's story in his hometown of Radom, Poland, as part of their 75th commemoration of the liquidation of the ghettos. In 2018, she was invited to share Joe's story with the guides and volunteers of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Oświęcim, Poland.Auschwitz #34207 The Joe Rubinstein Story is available wherever books are sold. New Edition on Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1735959138/ For more information about Auschwitz #34207 The Joe Rubinstein Story, or to schedule an interview, please contact Nancy Sprowell Geise via her website:nancygeise.com...and add an active link to the book on Amazon.First Edition Award-winning Audiobook by Producer/Narrator Richard Rieman: https://www.amazon.com/Auschwitz-34207-audiobook/dp/B01BO4YZXS

