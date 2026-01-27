Michigan Auto Law Announces Full Sail University Student as 2026 Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship Winner

Dinara Akbayeva winner of the 2026 Michigan Auto Law Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship

Full Sail University Student Dinara Akbayeva Awarded $1,000 Scholarship For Her Perseverance After Life-Changing Auto Accident

I’ve learned to admire how strong the human body really is and how much it can go through and still keep going.” — Dinara Akbayeva

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Auto Law is pleased to announce Dinara Akbayeva, a student at Full Sail University in Florida, as the recipient of the 2026 Michigan Auto Law Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship . The $1000 scholarship honors college students across the United States who were innocent victims of car accidents and who have demonstrated exceptional courage, resilience, and determination while continuing to pursue their education.Akbayeva, who is currently studying Public Relations at Full Sail University, was selected for her inspiring strength in overcoming significant physical, emotional, and personal challenges following a devastating car accident."As auto accident attorneys, we created this scholarship based on our own experience helping innocent crash victims," stated Steve Gursten, Attorney and Owner of Michigan Auto Law. "Each year, we hear remarkable stories of young people who face overwhelming obstacles after serious car accidents. Dinara's story stood out because of her extraordinary perseverance, her commitment to her education, and her determination to keep moving forward – not only for herself, but for her family."While pregnant, Akbayeva was struck by a driver who ran a red light, causing a severe collision that left her vehicle engulfed in flames. She escaped through the car window, but suffered serious injuries to her knee and wrist, resulting in carpal tunnel syndrome and De Quervain’s tenosynovitis.“In that moment, all I could think about was my baby," Akbayeva shared in her scholarship application. "When the car stopped, I had to climb out through the window because the door was jammed. I walked away with injuries that changed my life. Because I was pregnant, I couldn’t get the treatment I needed right away and spent much of my pregnancy in a neck brace.”More than three years later, Akbayeva has undergone two surgeries and continues with physical therapy. "I’ve learned to admire how strong the human body really is and how much it can go through and still keep going,” continued Akbayeva. “Life has challenged me in many ways, but I am truly grateful for every step forward. School became my anchor, and public relations is a passion I am finally allowing myself to pursue. Winning this scholarship means support, encouragement, and the chance to keep building a better future for my family.”Despite the challenges she has faced, Dinara is set to graduate in September 2026 from Full Sail University with a degree in Public Relations."Dinara embodies everything this scholarship represents," Gursten added. "Her resilience, optimism, and drive in the face of unimaginable hardship remind us why we do this work. We hope her story inspires others recovering from trauma to believe there is hope and a path forward."The Michigan Auto Law Car Accident Survivor Scholarship serves as a meaningful way for the firm to honor the bravery of innocent auto accident survivors as they persevere through their medical recovery and pursuit of their education.For more than 50 years, Michigan Auto Law's lawyers have dedicated their practices to helping innocent people injured in auto accidents across Michigan. The firm's Car Accident Injury Survivor Scholarship underscores its commitment to viewing every client as a person, not just a claim.For more information on Michigan Auto Law and their scholarship programs, visit MichiganAutoLaw.com.###About Michigan Auto LawMichigan Auto Law is the leading and largest law firm in Michigan that specializes exclusively in handling auto accident and truck accident cases throughout the state. 