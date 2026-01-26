OneKey Expands UAE Presence as Self-Custody Gains Attention Following Exchange Security Incidents

OneKey OneKey Crypto Wallet

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent high-profile security breaches involving centralized cryptocurrency platforms have renewed discussions around digital asset custody and user security, particularly in regions with high crypto adoption such as the United Arab Emirates.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for blockchain and Web3 innovation, awareness around secure asset management is becoming an increasingly relevant topic for both retail and professional users. Industry observers note that while centralized exchanges offer accessibility and liquidity, online storage solutions remain exposed to cybersecurity risks.

In this context, OneKey, an open-source hardware wallet provider, is expanding its presence in the UAE market, offering local users access to offline crypto storage solutions designed to reduce exposure to online threats.

OneKey hardware wallets are designed to store private keys entirely offline, separating asset ownership from internet-connected environments. This approach, commonly referred to as self-custody, allows users to retain direct control over their digital assets without relying on third-party platforms to safeguard funds.

According to industry data, the UAE consistently ranks among the leading countries globally for cryptocurrency adoption. As participation grows across trading, decentralized finance, and blockchain-based applications, security considerations are increasingly influencing how users choose to manage their holdings.

OneKey distinguishes itself within the hardware wallet sector through its fully open-source architecture. The company makes its firmware, software, and hardware schematics publicly available, allowing independent verification of its security model. This transparency has contributed to OneKey receiving strategic backing from industry investors including YZi Labs (Binance) and Coinbase Ventures, while the company operates independently from any centralized exchange.

From a usability perspective, OneKey wallets are designed to accommodate both experienced users and newcomers. The setup process is streamlined, and the accompanying application supports interaction with multiple blockchain networks while maintaining offline key storage.

Core features of the OneKey ecosystem include support for over 1,000 cryptocurrencies and networks, compatibility with major blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and secure interaction with decentralized applications without exposing private keys to online environments.

As part of its regional expansion, genuine OneKey hardware wallets are now available to customers in the UAE through an official local distributor, providing access to regional customer support and local delivery.

As part of the local rollout, the official distributor is currently offering a limited purchase incentive, with a 10% discount available using the promotional code CBN10 via its dedicated landing page.

Availability through an authorized distributor is intended to address concerns related to counterfeit hardware devices, which remain a known risk in the hardware wallet market.

Industry analysts note that as regulatory frameworks evolve and institutional interest in digital assets increases across the Middle East, secure custody solutions are likely to play a growing role in the broader crypto ecosystem.

The ongoing shift toward self-custody reflects a broader trend within the digital asset industry, where users are reassessing how ownership, security, and responsibility intersect. While centralized platforms continue to play a role in trading and liquidity, offline storage solutions are increasingly viewed as a complementary component of long-term asset management strategies.

Media Contacts:

Crypto Breaking News

https://www.cryptobreaking.com/

info@cryptobreaking.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.