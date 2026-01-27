Virginia Council on Problem Gambling Reminds Super Bowl Fans To Consider the Risks Before Betting on the Big Game

VCPG Logo

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Feb. 8, 2026, Americans will gather to watch Super Bowl LX, the most wagered-upon sporting event in the U.S. Millions of adults are planning to place a bet on the big game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

According to a recent article on Sportsbook Review, sports betting is one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S. in terms of revenues, and 2026 is on track to be a record-breaking year. Sports betting is now legal in 40 states and districts, with mobile sports betting being legal in 30 states. Ongoing legislation in 2026 could increase the overall revenue potential for sports gambling.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, the legalization of sports betting and access to gambling facilities and online platforms continues to expand. A new casino opened in Petersburg in January 2026, and other casinos are currently operating in Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol.

“Before wagering on any aspect of the Super Bowl, it’s important to consider the risks,” says Dr. Carolyn Hawley, President of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG). “Set limits for the length of time you want to play at a betting kiosk or on a mobile device and how much money you are willing to lose.”

She noted that many people are developing gambling-related problems very quickly, especially due to the growth in options for sports betting on mobile devices and apps. “The speed, the repetitive nature and the rush of adrenaline from betting works with the brain and body’s dopamine neurotransmitters and can accelerate the addictive process.”

Virginians are encouraged to consider the following tips for responsible gambling at any time of the year, not just for the Super Bowl:

• Don’t let gambling interfere with family, friends, work or school. Stop if it is causing problems.

• Don’t gamble to cope with emotional or physical pain.

• Accept losing as a part of the game; remember that you are paying to play a game!

• Don’t gamble to get money to pay bills; it is not a source of income – it’s an expense for fun.

• Don’t borrow money to gamble – not even from yourself.

Anyone who might be struggling with a gambling problem for themselves, a friend or a loved one can call or text the VCPG’s confidential toll-free helpline, 1-888-532-3500 or visit vcpg.net to chat online. This is a free, 24/7/365 service that refers callers to peer recovery specialists who are experienced in gambling and/or substance use. These specialists can answer questions, provide support and direct callers to valuable resources in their geographic area. All callers who allow follow-up calls receive regular contacts via phone, text and email after 48 hours, one week, one month and six months.

Dr. Hawley concluded, “If you know someone who can be tempted to indulge in sports betting, discuss a plan to help them cope with the triggers that can creep up before Super Bowl Sunday. For those who are experiencing problems, we can help.”

About VCPG:

The Virginia Council on Problem Gambling (VCPG) aims to increase the well-being of Virginians impacted by gambling. The Council accomplishes this through raising public awareness of problem gambling, communicating that help is available for problem gamblers and their families, and providing research and programs for prevention and education. VCPG maintains a neutral stance on gambling and is the only nonprofit in Virginia dedicated to this issue. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call or text 1-888-532-3500 or visit https://vcpg.net/ to chat online.

