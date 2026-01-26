EffectiveAgents Unveils Industry-First Buyer Agent Performance Filter, Giving Buyers Negotiation and Savings Data

Effective Agents Buyer and Seller Leads

First tool to let home buyers search agents by actual negotiation results and savings delivered to past clients, covering vetted agents nationwide.

Buyers deserve the same transparency that exists in every other industry. When choosing a surgeon, you review outcomes. But when buying a home, you've relied on Yelp and referrals. That changes now.” — Kevin Stuteville CEO Effective Agents

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New free tool allows consumers to search and compare real estate agents based on verified transaction performance rather than reviews or referralsEffectiveAgents.com, the leading platform for data-driven real estate agent matching, today announced the launch of its Buyer Agent Performance Filter. This first-of-its-kind tool allows home buyers to search, filter, and compare buyer's agents based on actual negotiation performance, savings delivered to clients, and transaction success rates.The feature represents the most significant advancement in transparency for buyer representation since the landmark NAR settlement, which fundamentally changed how buyers select and compensate their agents."Home buyers deserve the same level of performance transparency that exists in virtually every other industry," said Kevin Stuteville, Founder of EffectiveAgents.com. "When you buy a financial product, you can see it's track record. When you choose a surgeon, you can review outcomes data. But when you're about to spend $400,000 on a home, you've had to rely on Yelp reviews and your neighbor's recommendation. That changes now."THE PROBLEM: DATA SHOWS REFERRALS COST BUYERS MONEYFor decades, home buyers have selected agents based on referrals, advertising, or chance encounters with virtually no access to performance data that actually matters. While sellers can at least evaluate agents on days on market and sale prices, buyers have had no objective metrics for comparing the professionals who will negotiate the largest purchase of their lives.According to the National Association of Realtors, 41% of buyers select agents through friend and family referrals, while only 8% use performance data. EffectiveAgents estimated sale price outcomes across millions of transactions, comparing final sale prices to market values based on how buyers typically select their agents. The results were striking:- Buyers who selected agents using performance data paid 7.2% below market value- Buyers who relied on friend and family referrals paid 1.7% above market value- On a $420,000 home, this represents a $37,380 difference in real savingsThe data reveals a counterintuitive truth: personal relationships do not translate to professional performance. Your cousin's friendly agent may be wonderful at dinner parties, but mediocre at negotiating $15,000 off a purchase price. Meanwhile, agents who attract clients through verified performance metrics have a strong incentive to maintain that performance, since their livelihood depends on it.HOW THE TOOL WORKSThe Buyer Agent Performance Filter empowers home buyers with a multi-tier filtering system that transforms how agents are discovered and evaluated:- Performance Tier Selection: Filter agents into Top Tier, High Performer, and Rising Star categories based on comprehensive performance scores derived from actual transaction data.- Negotiation Skill Ranking: See how agents perform on price negotiations by comparing their clients' final purchase prices against original list prices and market comparables.- Savings Delivered: Track verified buyer savings, including price reductions, seller credits, and repair concessions negotiated by each agent over their career.- Market-Specific Data: Filter by any city in the United States to find agents with proven track records in your specific local market.THE EFFECTIVEAGENTS DATA ADVANTAGEWhat makes this tool possible is EffectiveAgents' unmatched database of real estate transaction data. The platform has aggregated and reviewed information from multiple listing services, public records, and proprietary sources to create the most comprehensive picture of agent performance available anywhere.- Nationwide agents vetted- 50 million+ transactions reviewed- $2.1 billion+ in tracked client savings- 12 key performance indicators tracked daily- Coverage across all 50 statesTop-performing buyer agents consistently secure prices 6-9% below asking price, translating to $25,200 to $37,800 in savings on a median-priced $420,000 home.AVAILABILITYThe Buyer Agent Performance Filter is available immediately at no cost to home buyers through EffectiveAgents.com. The tool covers all 50 states and includes performance data for agents in markets of all sizes, from major metros to smaller communities.Buyers can access the tool directly at effectiveagents.com/buyers or by visiting the homepage and selecting "For Buyers."ABOUT EFFECTIVEAGENTSEffectiveAgents.com is the leading platform for data-driven real estate agent matching, connecting home buyers and sellers with top-performing agents based on actual transaction performance. The platform has facilitated over $2.1 billion in client savings through its nationwide network of vetted agents. EffectiveAgents was founded on the principle that consumers deserve transparency and performance data when selecting professionals for the most significant financial transactions of their lives.MEDIA CONTACT:Kyle KlementEffectiveAgents.comEmail: Kyle@effectiveagents.comPhone: 1-855-472-9275Website: https://www.effectiveagents.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.