My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited Debut New Luxury Consignment Destination in Newport Beach

Shared storefront brings elevated resale fashion for women and men to Southern California’s coastal retail hub

Expanding into Newport Beach allows us to connect with a community that values great design and thoughtful sustainability, while honoring decades of brand heritage.” — Heather Zorge, CEO of Eco-Chic Consignments

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited announces the opening of their newest luxury consignment boutique in Newport Beach, bringing elevated resale fashion and accessories to one of Southern California’s most style-forward coastal communities. Known for its luxurious lifestyle and discerning retail culture, Newport Beach marks a natural next chapter for the growing resale brands.With more than 30 years of experience in thoughtfully curated luxury resale across Arizona and Southern California, including eight locations operating in Arizona, Eco-Chic Consignments, the parent company of My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited, continues to redefine how consumers shop for high-end fashion. The Newport Beach boutique is a shared storefront with distinct women’s and men’s sections, offering everything from iconic designer pieces to budget-friendly finds in an inviting, elevated setting.“We’ve always believed that luxury resale should be an aspirational, joyful experience. Expanding into Newport Beach allows us to connect with a community that values great design and thoughtful sustainability, while honoring decades of brand heritage,” said Heather Zorge, chief executive officer of Eco-Chic Consignments.Located in Newport Beach’s Westcliff Plaza at 1100 Irvine Avenue, the boutique offers an effortless shopping experience for both buyers and consignors. Shoppers can browse rare Hermès Birkin bags, contemporary designer apparel, and curated sections such as seasonal collections. All items are reviewed and authenticated by the in-store team to ensure quality, condition and brand integrity. Consignors can bring in gently used designer items, which are reviewed in-store, priced by the team and sold on the consignor’s behalf in exchange for either cash payout or store credit once items sell.“Whether it’s a timeless investment piece or a seasonal favorite, I’m inspired watching our guests uncover incredible finds,” said Cara Clinton, store manager. “The local community has welcomed us warmly, and we’re excited to be part of this dynamic market.”Beyond resale, the brands are committed to giving back. My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited regularly support community organizations through donations and partnerships, including Working Wardrobes, the Arizona Humane Society, and Helen Woodward Animal Center.Resale and consignment continue to grow in popularity, particularly among younger shoppers seeking both value and individuality. Industry research shows that secondhand fashion has become a preferred shopping choice for many Gen Z consumers, driven by personal style, sustainability considerations, and access to luxury brands at more attainable price points.“I drove down from Santa Barbara to consign and shop. Before I knew it, I was walking out with a Birkin I never thought I’d actually own. I used my credits from consigning and paid a fraction of retail,” said Emily R., a Santa Barbara resident.The Newport Beach opening represents a significant milestone for Eco-Chic Consignments, reinforcing their commitment to quality, style and community. The boutique welcomes both seasoned collectors and first-time consignors seeking a refined, accessible approach to resale fashion.About My Sister’s ClosetMy Sister’s Closet is a luxury consignment destination offering a thoughtfully curated mix of designer fashion and accessories, with locations across Arizona and Southern California, including Newport Beach and Encinitas. The company also operates My Sister’s Attic, a high-end home consignment concept featuring furniture and décor, and Well Suited, a men’s resale destination for designer and contemporary apparel. Together, the brands deliver an elevated approach to resale, pairing quality, style, and smart shopping for those who appreciate great design — whether worn or lived in.Learn More: https://www.mysisterscloset.com/ Learn More: https://www.shopwellsuited.com/

