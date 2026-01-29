HealthShare Federal Credit Union Launches DigitalFI's IdentityFI Solution to Modernize Member Onboarding

HealthShare FCU Goes Live with DigitalFI’s IdentityFI and CBS Online Account Opening to Modernize Member Onboarding, Reduce Fraud, and Increase Efficiency

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalFI, in collaboration with Commercial Business Systems, Inc., (CBS) and HealthShare Federal Credit Union, today announced the successful go-live of IdentityFI, DigitalFI’s modern identity verification and fraud prevention solution, integrated with CBS’s Online Account Opening (OAO) platform. Together, these solutions now power a faster, more secure, and more cost-effective digital onboarding experience for HealthShare Federal Credit Union.HealthShare Federal Credit Union recently transitioned to CBS’s Online Account Opening from another major vendor, streamlining operations while reducing onboarding time and overall costs. By pairing CBS OAO with IdentityFI, HealthShare has modernized its front-door experience, delivering enterprise-grade fraud protection without sacrificing member convenience.Stopping Fraud Before It StartsAs fraud tactics become increasingly sophisticated and digital onboarding continues to accelerate, credit unions are under pressure to move faster—without compromising security. IdentityFI was built to meet that challenge head-on.IdentityFI delivers real-time identity verification and fraud detection directly within the account opening process, enabling HealthShare Federal Credit Union to confidently approve legitimate members while stopping fraudulent activity before accounts are opened.“Fraud doesn’t start after the account is opened—it starts at onboarding,” said Brittni Zotti, Vice President at DigitalFI. “IdentityFI empowers credit unions to protect members from the very first interaction, without slowing the experience down. HealthShare’s launch demonstrates how institutions can deploy enterprise-level fraud protection quickly, efficiently, and affordably.”Technology That Fits the Credit Union — Not the Other Way AroundThe successful launch was made possible through close collaboration between DigitalFI, Commercial Business Systems, Inc., and HealthShare Federal Credit Union. IdentityFI integrated seamlessly with CBS’s Online Account Opening platform, minimizing disruption for staff while improving operational efficiency.“At Commercial Business Systems, we focus on delivering technology that is smart, simple, and secure,” said Ken Hunt, Vice-President at Commercial Business Systems. “HealthShare’s decision to move from another major vendor to CBS Online Account Opening reflects the value of a solution that reduces complexity, saves time, and lowers cost, while still supporting best-in-class security through partners like DigitalFI.”A Better Experience for Members — and TeamsSince going live, HealthShare Federal Credit Union has strengthened its fraud controls while accelerating the onboarding process for new members. By moving to CBS Online Account Opening, the credit union has reduced manual steps, shortened application timelines, and improved staff efficiency, allowing teams to focus more on member service and less on exception handling.“Switching to CBS Online Account Opening and implementing IdentityFI has significantly improved our onboarding process,” said Genice DeCorte, President at HealthShare Federal Credit Union. “We’re opening accounts faster, spending less time on manual reviews, and saving money; all while increasing our confidence in fraud prevention. Both CBS and DigitalFI have been outstanding partners throughout the transition.”What’s NextThe IdentityFI and CBS OAO launch at HealthShare Federal Credit Union marks the foundation of a broader strategy to enhance digital identity protection and member experience across the full lifecycle. DigitalFI, CBS, and HealthShare plan to continue expanding capabilities as fraud risks evolve and member expectations continue to rise.“Community financial institutions should never have to choose between security, efficiency, and experience,” added Zotti. “This launch proves they can have all three.”About DigitalFIDigitalFI is redefining what’s possible for small and mid-sized financial institutions. By unlocking access to enterprise-level technology once reserved for the largest players, DigitalFI empowers credit unions to accelerate digital transformation, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional member experiences. With a commitment to innovation, partnership, and real-world results, DigitalFI is leveling the playing field—helping institutions compete, grow, and lead in the digital era.About Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS)Since 1980, Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS) has been a premier provider of core processing and IT solutions for credit unions. Committed to Smart, Simple, and Secure banking technology, CBS empowers credit unions with scalable, integrated solutions, including Online Account Opening; designed to enhance efficiency, improve member experience, and support long-term growth.About HealthShare Federal Credit UnionHealthShare Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, mission-driven financial institution dedicated to serving its members through secure, efficient, and forward-thinking financial solutions. With a strong focus on operational excellence and member experience, HealthShare continuously invests in technology that simplifies access, strengthens security, and supports long-term financial well-being. By embracing modern digital tools and strategic partnerships, HealthShare Federal Credit Union delivers personalized service with the efficiency and protection today’s members expect.

