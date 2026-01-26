CNC Onsite announces leadership transition: Søren Kellenberger to become CEO

Søren Kellenberger, CNC Onsite's new CEO

CNC Onsite begins a planned leadership transition, targeting growth across Europe and North America while expanding innovative on-site machining services

VEJLE, DENMARK, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC Onsite, a Danish specialist in precision machining for the wind energy sector, today announced that Søren Kellenberger, co owner and sales director, has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He succeeds Aage Dam, co owner and current CEO, who will continue until the summer to ensure a smooth and orderly transition. Kellenberger’s focus as CEO is to accelerate international growth in markets where the company already operates successfully, including Europe and North America.

The leadership change was communicated to all CNC Onsite’s employees at an internal staff meeting this morning.

“The company has grown steadily by solving complex technical challenges on-site, and my aim is to continue that progress. We will focus on further developing our capabilities and supporting customers in the wind sector and heavy industries, while maintaining the innovative approach to solutions that has defined CNC Onsite. CNC Onsite’s development has been and will continue to be driven by the skills and commitment of its employees, who play a key role in the company’s growth and international reach. I am honored to take on the role of CEO at CNC Onsite,” says Søren Kellenberger, incoming CEO and co owner.

As part of the transition, the ownership group has been expanded to include chairman of the board Jan Kjærsgaard. Kjærsgaard brings many years of experience from the wind industry, including senior roles at leading companies within the sector, including GE Renewable Energy and Siemens.

The change in management is part of a planned generational transition. The first step was taken approximately one year ago, when Daniel Schou Jensen joined the management and became part of the ownership group, and the company has now reached the point where Aage, at his own request, can let go and step out of the business.

“Since joining CNC Onsite in 2016, it has been a pleasure to work with a team that enjoys solving complex problems together. We have turned ideas into practical solutions, developing new approaches and machines, registering patents, and delivering results our customers today rely on.

“Highlights for me include scaling our flange milling capability with the ‘Hercules’ machine, expanding yaw ring repairs across multiple platforms, and completing our first blade root insert repair on-site. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved as a team and confident that Søren will continue to move the company forward,” says Aage Dam, outgoing CEO and co owner.

CNC Onsite’s core competence is in wind energy, including on site machining and repair of turbine components. The company also works in heavy industries such as refineries, bridges, and marine infrastructure, providing on site machining and repair services. CNC Onsite operates from its headquarters in Vejle and a technical center established in 2023, which has enhanced workshop capacity and technical expertise.CNC Onsite holds several patents, including for its flange milling for precise on-site machining, and the yaw ring repair service, an up-tower repair method that reduces downtime and eliminates the need for cranes.

Recent projects include the development and leasing of “Hercules”, a large scale flange milling machine capable of machining wind turbine flanges up to 11 meters in diameter, under long term agreements with CS WIND Offshore and Welcon. Last year, CNC Onsite completed its first blade root repair with We4Ce and expanded yaw ring repair capabilities across multiple turbine platforms.

Over the last decade, CNC Onsite has grown gross profit by more than 300 percent and more than doubled its workforce to more than 60 employees. In the most recent financial year (FY 2024/25), the company reported gross profit up 74 percent year on year to DKK 58.7 million, with EBIT up 152 percent and profit after tax more than doubling.

About Søren Kellenberger

Søren Kellenberger joined CNC Onsite in October 2021 and is Partner at the company. He has been appointed CEO and continues to oversee the company’s global sales operations. Søren holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and has over 20 years of experience in the wind turbine industry, including work at R&D Test Systems on turbine development, testing, and O&M equipment.

About CNC Onsite

Headquartered in Vejle in Denmark, CNC Onsite designs and delivers high precision mobile machining for wind turbines including offshore foundations. Machinery built by CNC Onsite is designed to be flexible using its proprietary “building blocks” approach, which means machinery can be built to match a range of tasks. Founded in 2012, CNC Onsite serves the onshore and offshore wind energy sector delivering as standard solutions: machining of large diameter steel flanges and blade root ends; specialized repair services covering yaw ring, inserts in blade root, rotor lock, generator shaft, bearing housing and threaded holes. Removal and replacement of worn and broken bolts round off the offering. The company operates with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications. CNC Onsite A/S is a privately held Danish company. www.cnconsite.dk

