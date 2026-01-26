American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu Education at ACHS Meets Growing Demand for Wellness Careers

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is continuing to shape its academic programs to align with workforce trends and wellness sector growth. Monster’s 2026 Job Market Outlook highlights sustained employer demand for wellness and community care roles, including dietitians, massage therapists, personal trainers, and other health-focused professionals, even as many office and tech roles fluctuate.According to Monster.com, healthcare and wellness-related jobs remain among the most resilient in the labor market, driven by ongoing staffing shortages, rising healthcare costs, and employer focus on prevention and employee well-being. The report points to consistent hiring in roles related to nutrition, physical health, stress management, and community-based care as organizations seek to improve outcomes.ACHS President Tracey Abell “At ACHS, we believe wellness belongs in everyday life, not just in clinical settings. Our programs reflect that belief by preparing students to support health and well-being in homes, workplaces, and communities,” said Tracey Abell, President of ACHS.Monster’s data shows that wellness and community care careers are less exposed to automation and budget cuts than many administrative and general office roles. Employers continue to hire for positions that require hands-on skills, professional training, and strong interpersonal abilities, particularly in nutrition services, bodywork, fitness, and preventative health support.ACHS connects this demand to flexible, fully online programs designed for working adults and career changers, including:-Holistic Nutrition & Wellness: Supporting pathways related to nutrition services, wellness coaching, and community health education, with coursework in functional nutrition, lifestyle planning, and evidence-based wellness strategies.-Aromatherapy & Herbal Medicine: Preparing learners for roles in integrative wellness settings, natural product businesses, and complementary health services that support stress management and lifestyle health.-Integrative Health & Wellness Studies: Designed for students pursuing work in corporate wellness, community programs, health education, and wellness coordination roles.-Professional Development & Micro-Credentials: Short, focused programs that help professionals build skills in areas such as mindfulness, mental well-being, and wellness business development.Monster.com’s outlook also notes that many of these high-demand roles attract adult learners who are transitioning from healthcare, education, fitness, or service industries into wellness-focused careers. ACHS programs are structured to support students balancing work, family, and school, with applied learning tied to professional standards and recognized credentialing pathways.Working With Employers and CommunitiesACHS partners with employers, wellness organizations, and community groups to support workforce development through tuition benefits, customized training, and continuing education. These partnerships help organizations strengthen internal wellness programs while giving students and alumni clearer access to career opportunities in health and wellness fields.“Strong employer partnerships help turn education into opportunity. By working directly with organizations, we can shape training that meets real workforce needs and gives our students and alumni clearer paths into meaningful wellness and community care roles,” said Ilana Rose Frigaard , COO of ACHS.About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early adoption of technology, offering fully online classes since 1999, and is continually assessing processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. ACHS offers a range of on-demand CEs, micro-credentials, certificate, diploma, and degree programs in aromatherapy, herbal medicine, functional nutrition, wellness coaching, and complementary alternative medicine disciplines. As a Certified B Corporationand People and Planet First Verified, ACHS is dedicated to advancing sustainable and ethical practices while preparing graduates for success in the evolving wellness workforce. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

