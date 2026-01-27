Dealerslink Unveils Comprehensive AI Suite at NADA 2026

AI that gives you time back Dealerslink Connect to Profit

20 Years of Automotive Expertise Culminates in Industry's Most Intelligent Inventory Management Platform

Time is your most valuable commodity," Goicoechea noted. "Solutions that focus on saving time give you time back to spend with staff, network with your community, touch customers, and team build.” — Michael Goicoechea, CEO and Founder of Dealerslink

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealerslink , a leader in automotive inventory management solutions, today announced the launch of its comprehensive AI Suite ahead of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas. Built on two decades of automotive-specific data and insights from thousands of dealerships, the AI Suite delivers intelligent, actionable recommendations across the complete vehicle inventory management lifecycle, from acquisition through sale."This is the culmination of 20 years of work, not 12 months," said Michael Goicoechea, CEO and Founder of Dealerslink. "We've leveraged the lessons we've learned from thousands of customers and deployments, bringing AI into the mix as an absolute game changer for car dealers."Addressing Dealers' Most Valuable Commodity: TimeAutomotive retailers face an unprecedented challenge: managing increasingly complex technology and data analysis while being stretched thin across multiple departments. Dealerslink AI Suite addresses this by functioning as a reliable AI Assistant that runs sophisticated calculations continuously and delivers a prioritized list of the most critical actions each day."Time is your most valuable commodity, period," Goicoechea noted. "If we build solutions that focus on saving time, we're giving you time to spend with staff, network with your community, touch customers, and team build."The platform aggregates data from real-time competitor pricing, market liquidity indicators, dealership DMS systems, complete vehicle history reports, and VDP engagement metrics. This comprehensive data, refined over 20 years, is distilled through AI models that identify critical business metrics and present clear, actionable recommendations.Prescriptive AI Across the Vehicle LifecycleThe Dealerslink AI Suite transforms inventory management through three strategic pillars:Stocking Intelligence: The system analyzes dealership stocking needs and velocity, identifies the most profitable vehicle types based on 12-month rolling averages, and proactively searches marketplace inventory, including auctions and the Dealerslink dealer-to-dealer network, to present buyers with the right vehicles at the right time. The AI ensures dealers stock what sells fastest and generates the highest returns, while monitoring recon workflows to minimize time-to-market and calculate daily holding costs.Profit Optimization: Each day, the AI Assistant identifies vehicles priced above market in slow-moving categories and presents them with specific market data, enabling strategic repricing without overwhelming managers with reports. The system also flags high-performing vehicles with strong VDP engagement, indicating opportunities to adjust pricing upward and maximize profit margins on in-demand inventory.Merchandising Excellence: The platform delivers AI-generated vehicle descriptions optimized for SEO, professional AI backgrounding that creates production-quality photos, and AI-powered video content, all generated automatically across the entire inventory to ensure a consistent, compelling presentation that drives customer engagement.Built on Automotive DNA, Not Generic TechnologyWhat distinguishes the Dealerslink AI Suite is its foundation in automotive-specific expertise rather than off-the-shelf technology solutions. The company's "no shortcuts" philosophy includes multi-year development cycles, AI models trained on four years of automotive data, and third and fourth-generation refinement of core features."We started AI four years ago," Goicoechea noted. "We're now on our third and fourth generation models, doing things I didn't think possible two or three years ago."As a 100% employee-owned company, Dealerslink maintains a singular focus on product excellence. "We don't have private equity, we're not looking to sell this company, we want to be here 20 years from now," Goicoechea stated.The company has also formed strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including VETTX for private party acquisition, UVI for AI-powered vehicle inspection, and Plug for EV-specific wholesale valuation.Key Competitive AdvantagesThe Dealerslink AI Suite delivers unique capabilities built over two decades:- Proven Data Quality and Usability: High-quality data with an intuitive interface requiring minimal training- Actionable Insights: Moves beyond presenting data to recommending specific actions- Noise Reduction: Distills comprehensive market intelligence into daily priorities- Innovation Without Disruption: Integrates seamlessly with existing dealer workflows- Flexibility: Modular approach allows dealers to implement specific capabilities most relevant to their operationsAvailabilityThe Dealerslink AI Suite is available now for both new and existing customers. For more information, visit dealerslink.com or stop by the Dealerslink booth #4735W at NADA 2026 in Las Vegas.About DealerslinkDealerslink is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the automotive industry, an inventory management platform that is transforming the way dealerships operate. With a focus on real-time market data, advanced analytics, and cutting-edge tools, Dealerslink empowers dealerships to optimize inventory management, accelerate sales, and maximize profits. By offering the most complete and accurate live market data available, Dealerslink helps dealerships of all sizes maintain a competitive edge and drive success in an ever-evolving market. Committed to customer satisfaction and industry leadership, Dealerslink continues to shape the future of automotive technology.

