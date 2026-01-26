Growth Beyond Wealth: Ruth Zubairu Reviews Femi Otedola’s 'Making It Big'

Making it Big - Best selling book by Femi Otedola

There are very few books by successful African business leaders documenting their journey and sharing lessons learned for posterity, especially for a younger generation.” — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growth strategist, visibility expert, and entrepreneur Ruth Zubairu has shared a powerful personal development reflection drawn from her reading of *Making It Big: Lessons from a Life in Business* by Femi Otedola, highlighting mindset, resilience, leadership, and legacy as central themes for today’s builders and emerging leaders.According to Ruth, the book arrived at a reflective point in her journey, not as a pursuit of wealth inspiration, but as a search for alignment, clarity, and renewed perspective on sustainable growth while managing multiple roles as a strategist, mother, and visionary leader.Rather than focusing on financial success alone, Ruth notes that the book emphasizes responsibility for personal growth and the internal work required to sustain meaningful achievement. She highlights that lasting outcomes are built through unseen decisions, discipline in low-motivation seasons, resilience under scrutiny, and humility when success emerges.She particularly commended the book’s honesty in addressing failure, reinvention, and the emotional weight of building in complex environments, noting that leadership and entrepreneurship journeys, especially within Nigeria, are rarely linear.Key Personal Development Lessons Highlighted by Zubairu1. Growth Requires DiscomfortRuth emphasizes that discomfort is often a signal of evolution rather than danger. She notes that capacity is rarely built in comfort zones and that new levels demand personal transformation.2. Reputation Is Built on ConsistencyDrawing from her PR background, she reinforces that reputation is shaped over time through behavior patterns, how individuals handle setbacks, treat people, recover from loss, and maintain standards when recognition fades.3. Reinvention Is Strategic WisdomZubairu describes reinvention not as instability but as responsiveness to growth. She states that evolution refines purpose rather than betraying it.4. Forgiveness as a Leadership StrengthShe highlights the book’s message on forgiveness as emotional mastery, not excusing harm, but refusing to be controlled by bitterness, resentment, or rivalry.5. Discipline Drives ResultsThe reflection underscores that consistency, structure, and patience often matter more than bursts of motivation. Zubairu notes that quiet seasons of disciplined effort frequently precede visible success.6. Legacy Is Built IntentionallyRuth stresses the book’s emphasis on impact beyond personal gain, aligning with her own belief that success should create opportunities, instill values, and expand possibilities for others.Public Praise for Making It BigThe book has received endorsements from prominent global and African leaders:Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala “There are very few books by successful African business leaders documenting their journey and sharing lessons learned for posterity, especially for a younger generation.”Dr. Akinwumi Adesina: “This book is a must-read for business leaders, policy makers, and young people entering entrepreneurship.”Aliko Dangote: “A highly recommended read for anyone who wants to succeed in a challenging environment.”And one reviewer summarized it perfectly: “Making It Big is less about industries and more about mindset.”Final ReflectionRuth Zubairu concludes that the book did not inspire a desire for greater wealth, but for deeper wisdom, discipline, emotional intelligence, and intentional leadership. She emphasizes that success should be measured not only by achievements, but by the person one becomes in the process.For Ruth, Making It Big represents a call to preparation, of mind, character, spirit, and legacy, which she believes defines true personal development.

