aZengear Partners With AWIN to Build Affiliate Partnerships Across Repair, Camping, Survival, and Compression Gear

aZengear® – Repair Your Gear, Stay Ready in Comfort.

Affiliate partnerships allow us to grow together with creators and publishers who genuinely use and recommend our products. AWIN gives us the reach and structure to build long-term partnerships.” — Emily Carter, Product Development Manager at aZengear

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

aZengear, the UK-based sport, camping, and survival gear brand, today announced a new partnership with AWIN, one of the world’s leading affiliate marketing networks, to expand its global affiliate and creator partnerships.

Through AWIN, affiliate marketers can now promote aZengear’s growing range of repair solutions, camping and survival gear, compression socks and sleeves, and everyday body gear, earning commissions on validated sales across multiple markets. The programme is open to content creators, bloggers, review sites, deal platforms, and performance marketing partners worldwide.

aZengear’s product lineup includes best-selling jacket repair patches, emergency survival ponchos, flint and steel fire starters, paracord survival bracelets, waterproof repair tapes, compression sleeves and socks, and practical everyday accessories. The brand focuses on durable, functional products designed for outdoor use, travel, sport, and daily life.

In addition to traditional affiliate publishers, aZengear is actively seeking Amazon, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube creators who produce outdoor, repair, lifestyle, fitness, and travel content. The brand is open to sending product samples to selected creators to support authentic reviews and hands-on demonstrations.

Customers in the UK can order directly through azengear.com and the official aZengear Amazon UK Store. aZengear products are also available on Amazon in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Japan, as well as through Decathlon in the UK and across Europe.

Affiliates and creators interested in partnering with aZengear are invited to apply via www.azengear.com, where full programme details and application information are available.

About aZengear

aZengear® is a UK-based sport and outdoor gear brand. From self-adhesive repair patches to camping, survival, compression, and body gear, aZengear’s mission is simple: Repair Your Gear, Stay Ready in Comfort.

aZengear®

