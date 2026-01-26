PARALLEL JOINS OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST CHLOE KIM’S DOCUMENTARY AS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AHEAD OF THE 2026 WINTER GAMES

Chloe Kim - Photo by Roxy Parallel logo

Production underway with Chloe Kim and Peter Berg’s Brighton Maintenance executive producing, and Sue Kim directing

I’m excited to open up my world and let fans see my story unfold, and to partner with Parallel to share it in a way that feels honest and deeply personal.” — Chloe Kim

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parallel , the investment office and wellness media studio co-founded by award-winning producers Ken Kao (The Favourite) and Nic Gonda (Hamnet), announced today that it has joined the untitled Chloe Kim documentary as financier and executive producer, supporting the project through Kim’s anticipated snowboarding return to the Olympic stage at the 2026 Winter Games.Currently in production, the documentary offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the physical, emotional, and psychological realities of competing at the highest level of sport. While filming, Kim sustained a torn labrum during a practice run but still plans to compete in what will likely be her final Olympics run.Kim will executive produce the project alongside Parallel and Peter Berg’s Brighton Maintenance. Sue Kim (A24’s The Last of the Sea Women, the upcoming BLACKPINK Lisa documentary) directs.As part of its involvement, Parallel will collaborate with Kim on select editorial and digital projects that expand the film’s narrative beyond the screen. Rather than operating as a traditional standalone film financing company, Parallel brings editorial and digital expertise led by Rebecca Prusinowski (Marie Kondo’s KonMari Media Inc., Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Kismet). This approach helps extend Kim’s story, situating her journey as a decorated Asian American athlete within a broader conversation around well-being. At its core, Parallel supports better-for-you media with culture-shaping talent, providing capital, content strategy, and operational support to help stories reach wider audiences.“This film is a culmination of my career as a professional athlete, but it’s also about everything that exists beyond the competition,” said Chloe Kim. “I’m excited to open up my world and let fans see my story unfold, and to partner with Parallel to share it in a way that feels honest and deeply personal.”Chloe Kim is a 2x Olympic Gold Medalist and has seven career podiums, five career victories, and was selected as the Best Female Action Sports Athlete at the 2019 and 2021 ESPY Awards. She is an 8x Gold Medalist at the X Games and was a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition from 2022-2024. Chloe founded TOGETHXR, alongside Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, and Simone Mauel, which amplifies women’s voices in sports and culture through storytelling, content creation, and merchandise. The company helps to address the underrepresentation of women’s sports in media and creates a platform of diverse narratives.“What drew us to Chloe and this opportunity is her willingness to tell the full story of what excellence actually requires — the sacrifices, doubt, and resilience behind elite performance,” said Parallel partners Ken Kao, Nic Gonda, and Jocelyn Florence. “We’re honored to support Chloe as she returns to the Olympic stage and shares these high stakes experiences on her own terms.”The deal was negotiated by UTA’s David Park; Parallel’s Katherine Skylar; Brighton Maintenance’s Matthew Goldberg; Alan Sacks of Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz; Brandon Cherry of Loeb & Loeb; and Matt Wallerstein of Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.

