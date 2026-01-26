Austin Home Goods Store Living Oak Home Nominated for 2026 Austin Home & Design Awards

Austin Home Decor Home Decor Shopping in Austin Local Austin Art

Brentwood boutique Living Oak Home recognized as finalist in Furnishings category at prestigious Austin Home Magazine awards ceremony

When we opened our doors in November 2024, our goal was to create a welcoming space where Austinites could find beautifully curated, attainable home goods that support local artists.” — Laura Williams

AUSTIIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living Oak Home , the curated home decor boutique located in Austin's emerging Design Row on Koenig Lane, has been named a finalist in the Home Furnishings category for the 2026 Austin Home & Design Awards presented by Austin Home Magazine. The prestigious awards ceremony, celebrating the best in Austin design, will take place at The LINE Austin on April 2, 2026."We are incredibly honored to be recognized among Austin's finest design professionals," said Laura Williams, founder of Living Oak Home and Living Oak Interior Design. "When we opened our doors in November 2024, our goal was to create a welcoming space where Austinites could find beautifully curated, attainable home goods that support local artists and bring warmth and character to any room. This nomination is a wonderful validation of that vision."The Austin Home & Design Awards is the premier celebratory event for the design community in Austin, Texas. This year's ceremony features a world-class panel of judges and celebrates visionary designers, architects, builders, and cultural tastemakers across multiple categories. Finalists were selected based on excellence in design, innovation, and contribution to Austin's vibrant home and design landscape.About Living Oak HomeLiving Oak Home is a curated home decor shop located at 1703 W. Koenig Lane in Austin's Brentwood neighborhood. The boutique specializes in stylish, accessible home goods including candles, custom block print pillows, vintage vessels, and one-of-a-kind pieces from local Austin artists. The shop serves as a natural extension of Living Oak Interior Design, the award-nominated design studio located on the floor above.The shop hosts monthly shopping events, quarterly Living Oak Markets featuring vintage home decor and artisan vendors, and community gatherings including floral workshops and charm bars. Living Oak Home offers a Trade Partner Program for interior designers, architects, home stagers, and contractors, featuring preferred pricing and first access to new arrivals.About Living Oak Interior DesignFounded by Laura Williams in 2021, Living Oak Interior Design is a luxury interior design and build studio serving clients in Austin and nationwide. The firm specializes in whole-home transformations, large-scale remodels, new construction, and boutique commercial projects. Living Oak's Brick Manor project was nominated for HGTV Designer of the Year in 2025, and the firm was included in the Architectural Digest AD PRO Directory in January 2026.Event DetailsThe 2026 Austin Home & Design Awards ceremony will be held on April 2, 2026 at The LINE Austin, 111 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX 78701. For more information about the awards and to purchase tickets, visit austinhomemag.com.

