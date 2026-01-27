Autocam Medical Breaks Ground on $70M Warsaw Expansion

New facility will expand U.S. orthopedic manufacturing capacity and support OEM supply continuity

WARSAW, IN, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autocam Medical marked a major milestone in its Warsaw expansion with a groundbreaking ceremony on January 8, 2026, in the Warsaw Technology Park. The project reflects a planned $70 million investment in the building and advanced equipment, and includes a planned 100,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.

Autocam Medical currently supports a team in Warsaw operating within the Medtronic facility. The new site is expected to open in October 2026. As the facility nears readiness, Autocam Medical expects hiring activity to begin around September, with a plan to hire approximately 250 to 300 team members as operations ramp.

“We build plants to get better for our customers, our employees, and the patients they serve. We chose Warsaw because of the talent, the work ethic, and the collaborative spirit here,” said John C. Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer of Autocam Medical.

Local partnership with national momentum

Autocam Medical is working in close coordination with Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) and community partners to support the Warsaw expansion and bring added advanced manufacturing opportunities to the US.

“The groundbreaking marked an exciting milestone for Warsaw and a powerful statement of Autocam Medical’s long-term commitment to our community. Their investment means high-quality jobs, continued innovation, and confidence in the future of the Orthopedic Capital of the World®,” said Jeff Grose, Mayor of the City of Warsaw.

“We’re grateful for Autocam Medical’s strong vote of confidence and significant investment in our community,” said Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) CEO, Peggy Friday. “As the Orthopedic Capital of the World®, projects like this create lasting economic impact and strengthen the companies, talent, and innovation that make our medical device ecosystem thrive.”

Warsaw is recognized for orthopedic manufacturing, with specialized suppliers and a workforce experienced in precision machining. Locating the new facility in the Warsaw Technology Park expands Autocam Medical’s manufacturing footprint near key orthopedic OEM activity and supports the company’s long-term commitment to the region.

Supporting OEM supply continuity and career opportunities

Orthopedic OEM teams rely on stable production planning, predictable capacity, and robust quality systems to support program schedules. The Warsaw expansion is intended to add space and equipment capacity aligned to current and future OEM demand. It’s located in the Warsaw Technology Park, with other innovative orthopedic businesses, at 1390 Polk Drive, off U.S. Hwy 30.

Autocam Medical expects the Warsaw expansion to create long-term career opportunities in advanced manufacturing. Roles may include CNC machinists and programmers, technicians, and engineering positions as the site ramps.

Project details

• Investment: Planned $70 million investment in the building and advanced equipment

• Facility: Planned 100,000 square foot manufacturing facility

• Location: Warsaw Technology Park, Warsaw, Indiana

• Milestone: Groundbreaking held January 8, 2026

• Timeline: Expected opening in October 2026

• Workforce: Planned hiring of approximately 250 to 300 team members, with hiring expected to begin around September as the site nears readiness

Autocam Medical will be exhibiting at the AAOS 2026 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, March 2–6, 2026. The team looks forward to connecting with orthopedic leaders and OEM partners to discuss manufacturing programs and supply continuity.

About Autocam Medical

Autocam Medical is a global, privately held contract manufacturer of orthopedic implants, spinal implants, precision instruments, and orthopedic cutting tools. The company helps medical device OEMs launch and sustain critical programs by delivering precision-machined components through disciplined processes, Design for Manufacturing support, and a unified quality approach.

About Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO)

Kosciusko Economic Development Corporation (KEDCO) is the economic development organization serving Kosciusko County and its municipalities. KEDCO’s mission is to convene, build, and show Kosciusko County’s talent, ideas, and capital.

