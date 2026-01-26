TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Arrests of Three Former Memphis Caregivers

SHELBY COUNTY – Three Memphis women face charges of TennCare fraud and theft of property following an investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In June 2024, TBI’s MFCD special agents received a fraud referral from the TennCare Office of Program Integrity, alleging that three paid caregivers submitted fraudulent time records. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that Lakesha Albright (DOB: 08/06/1984), Erika Humphreys (DOB: 11/18/1990), and Yosha Fletcher (DOB: 06/21/1990) provided in-home care services to the same physically disabled TennCare member from January 2022 through June 2024, submitting fraudulent time records and receiving pay for hours they didn’t work.

In January 2026, a Shelby County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Albright, Humphreys and Fletcher with one count each of TennCare Fraud and Theft of Services. Albright was apprehended on January 21st by the Memphis Police Department. Humphreys and Fletcher were taken into custody on January 23rd by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. All three were booked in the Shelby County Jail.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

