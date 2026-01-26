Over The Bull Podcast by Integris Design Explores the Rise of ‘Transhuman Business’ and Practical AI Adoption

Image symbolic of a human with digital circuitry representing business requiring both human and AI content Ken Carroll, Co-Founder, Integris Design LLC Integris Design Single Color Logo

A practical look at how businesses are using AI to enhance human decision-making without hype, fear-driven narratives, or empty promises.

Rather than promoting tools or trends, we wanted this episode to focus on measured AI adoption in digital marketing — where critical thinking and long-term business resilience still matter most.” — Ken Carroll

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over The Bull, the podcast focused on cutting through marketing hype and business noise, has released a new episode examining the rise of “transhuman business” — a model where artificial intelligence enhances human decision-making rather than replacing it.

Episode 42, titled “The Rise of Transhuman Business: AI Without the Bull,” explores how companies are integrating AI tools into daily operations to improve efficiency, insight, and execution — without surrendering judgment, creativity, or accountability.

Hosted by Ken Carroll, Creative Director of Integris Design, the episode focuses on how business leaders can realistically evaluate AI’s role in their organizations, separating practical use cases from exaggerated claims and fear-driven narratives.

“AI isn’t a magic switch, and it’s not the enemy,” Ken Carroll explains in the episode. “The real opportunity is in understanding where it strengthens human thinking — and where it absolutely shouldn’t be trusted on its own.”

The discussion covers:

• What “transhuman business” actually means in practice

• Where AI delivers real value today — and where it doesn’t

• Common mistakes businesses make when adopting AI too quickly

• How leaders can maintain control, transparency, and ethics while using AI tools

• Why human oversight remains critical in strategy, marketing, and operations

Rather than promoting tools or trends, the episode explores measured AI adoption in digital marketing, emphasizing critical thinking and long-term business resilience.

Over The Bull is known for its direct, no-fluff approach to business topics, offering real-world perspective for owners and executives who want clarity — not buzzwords.

