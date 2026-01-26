The Windsor Court Spa Unveils Revolutionary Facial Service

The Windsor Court Spa The Windsor Court Spa The Windsor Court Rooftop Pool Cabana The Windsor Court Presidential Suite Afternoon Tea at The Windsor Court

A Transformative Experience in Skin, Wellness & Relaxation

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Windsor Court Spa , located at The Windsor Court -- an elegant escape in the heart of a legendary city -- announces a new elevated facial service, The Ultimate Sapphire, that features state-of-the-art technologies, clinical grade skincare, and bespoke protocols designed to deliver a dramatic skin transformation, deep hydration, and radiant glow.The Ultimate Sapphire is the crown jewel of facials at The Windsor Court Spa, designed for guests who want visible transformation, not just relaxation. This ultra-indulgent, results-driven treatment layers multiple advanced, non-invasive technologies into one comprehensive experience, delivering dramatic lifting, sculpting, and skin renewal.The facial begins with microdermabrasion to resurface and refine skin texture, followed by microcurrent therapy to lift and tone facial muscles for immediate contouring. Ultrasound and radio frequency technologies work deeper to stimulate collagen production, firm skin, and address laxity, while LED light therapy targets inflammation, acne scarring, and hyperpigmentation. Deep lymphatic drainage and ionized oxygen infusion detoxify, boost circulation, and flood the skin with hydration and nutrients, revealing a brighter, clearer, more youthful complexion.Designed to address fine lines, uneven texture, skin laxity, hyperpigmentation, and acne scarring, The Ultimate Sapphire delivers a visibly smoother, firmer, and glowing result after just one session, making it ideal before special events or as part of a long-term skin strategy. The 80- or 110-minute service starts at $890.The Windsor Court Spa welcomes guests to focus on gratitude in an inspiring and judgement free space. Creating an aura of positive energy and best-in-class wellness offerings with a discerning curation of retail, The Windsor Court Spa provides a warm welcome for every guest and a place to be in the moment while meditating stress away.The Windsor Court is built on the premise of delivering revered service within a refined space. Greeted by a classic, cloistered courtyard, guests enjoy celebrated, grand guest rooms, suites and an exclusive club level offering. Equally important as its polished accommodations are the culinary endeavors. Touting fine dining fare, afternoon tea and weekend brunch, The Windsor Court also presents an iconic cocktail bar & lounge featuring live jazz. The Windsor Court has a noteworthy art collection and rooftop pool with open-air bar.To learn more or book The Ultimate Sapphire facial, please visit The Windsor Court Spa at online at thewindsorcourt.com/spa. To learn more about The Windsor Court, visit thewindsorcourt.com call 800.262.2662, and follow on Facebook @thewindsorcourt and Instagram @thewindsorcourt.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.