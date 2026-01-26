Belstra Milling Co. Feeds the Future Through Integrity, Quality, and Service Featured on Inside Business Today

Nick DeKryger, President of Belstra Milling Co on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Nick DeKryger shares how the family-owned agricultural leader supports farmers, communities, and generations of growth on Fox Business, Feb 1 at 4:30 PM ET.

Belstra Milling Co. represents the best of American agriculture. Their dedication to integrity, service, and community is a powerful reminder that success is built on relationships and values.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belstra Milling Co ., a family-owned and employee-owned agricultural company with more than seven decades of service, will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. The segment, titled “Feeding the Future: Integrity, Quality, and Service in Agriculture,” highlights how Belstra Milling Co. continues to support farmers, families, and communities through relationship-driven service and diversified operations. The feature airs on Fox Business Network.During the in-studio interview, Nick DeKryger, President, shares how Belstra’s unwavering commitment to integrity, quality, and service has guided the company since its founding in 1954.Established by Albert “Bud” Belstra, Belstra Milling Co. began with a simple but powerful vision: serve customers honestly, produce high-quality feed, and build long-term relationships rooted in trust. That vision has grown into a multi-divisional agricultural enterprise producing millions of tons of feed over its history and raising hundreds of thousands of pigs annually—while remaining deeply connected to its family and community roots.Today, Belstra serves a wide range of customers, including commercial dairy farms, livestock producers, backyard farmers, hunters, and youth livestock show participants. Its relationship-driven culture sets the company apart in an industry often defined by scale alone. At Belstra, customers are treated as partners, and service is as important as product performance.The segment also highlights Belstra’s diverse brand portfolio and retail presence, including Belstra Farm & Garden, with three stores serving Northwest Indiana. These locations provide essential products, expertise, and support for hobby farmers, gardeners, and youth involved in 4-H and livestock shows—reinforcing Belstra’s role as a trusted community resource.Education and stewardship are central to Belstra’s mission. Viewers will learn about the company’s partnership with Fair Oaks Farms through the Pig Adventure, which helps educate thousands of visitors each year about modern agriculture, animal care, and food production. Belstra also invests in the future through scholarships, internships, and support for local organizations—strengthening both its workforce and the communities it serves.As a family company, Belstra balances tradition with innovation—embracing new technologies and practices while preserving the values that have defined it for generations. The segment shares personal stories that reflect how Belstra’s caring culture has positively impacted employees and customers alike, underscoring its long-standing commitment to doing business the right way.“Belstra Milling Co. represents the best of American agriculture,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their dedication to integrity, service, and community is a powerful reminder that success is built on relationships and values.”“We’re proud to feature Belstra Milling Co. on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Their story illustrates how a family-owned, employee-owned company can grow responsibly while staying deeply connected to the people it serves.”Viewers can tune in to Inside Business Today on Fox Business Network on February 1, 2026, at 4:30 PM EST to learn more about Belstra’s legacy, operations, and vision for the future of agriculture.For more information, visit http://www.belstramilling.com About Belstra Milling Co.Founded in 1954, Belstra Milling Co. is a family-owned agricultural company dedicated to integrity, quality, and service. With operations spanning feed manufacturing, livestock production, retail farm and garden stores, and community partnerships, Belstra proudly serves farmers, families, and communities across the Midwest. Learn more at http://www.belstramilling.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

