ACHS Dean Lori Holdren Joins AMATYC Executive Board for 2026–2028 Term

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Dean Lori Holdren Joins AMATYC Executive Board

ACHS announces Dean Lori Holdren’s appointment to the AMATYC Executive Board, strengthening leadership in mathematics education and academic collaboration.

I’m honored & excited to serve in a role that enables me to help shape the future of college mathematics education, for students & the curricula that support their success” — Dr. Lori Holdren, ACHS Dean of General Education

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is proud to announce that Dr. Lori Holdren , BS, MA, PhD, Dean of General Education at ACHS, has been elected to serve on the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges ( AMATYC ) Executive Board as the Northwest Vice President for the 2026–2028 term.In this national leadership role, Dr. Holdren will represent two-year college mathematics educators throughout the Northwest, advancing AMATYC’s mission by providing high-quality professional development, advocating and collaborating at all levels, and fostering vibrant learning communities for all engaged in the first two years of college mathematics education. Her election reflects both her longstanding dedication to mathematics education and her commitment to academic excellence, access, and innovation in higher education."I’m honored and excited to serve in a role that enables me to collaborate with colleagues to help shape the future of college mathematics education, for students and the curricula that support their success,” said Dr. Holdren.As Dean of General Education at ACHS, Dr. Holdren oversees curriculum and faculty across foundational disciplines, supporting student success in integrative health and wellness programs. Her work emphasizes critical thinking, accessible education, and making general education courses more relevant to students by aligning them with their areas of interest. These values closely mirror AMATYC’s vision for inclusive and effective mathematics instruction.AMATYC is a leading professional organization dedicated to improving mathematics education in two-year colleges, providing professional development, advocacy, and a collaborative community for educators nationwide.ACHS congratulates Dr. Holdren on this achievement and looks forward to the positive impact of her leadership on mathematics education and higher education communities across the Northwest and beyond.About ACHSFounded in 1978, the American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited, online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, and graduate degree programs in areas such as herbal medicine, aromatherapy, holistic nutrition, integrative health sciences, and wellness coaching. With a commitment to sustainability, global service, and evidence-based practice, ACHS empowers students worldwide to transform their communities and the healthcare landscape through the principles of holistic health. Learn more at achs.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.