2026 Indoor Air Quality Regulations to Reshape Restaurants and Cigar Lounges

Pure N Natural Systems Releases New Compliance Data and Industry Forecast

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of anticipated 2026 indoor air quality (IAQ) regulatory changes, Pure N Natural Systems today released new industry data showing that U.S. restaurants and cigar lounges are accelerating investment in engineered indoor air quality (IAQ) systems ahead of anticipated 2026 regulatory changes. The analysis combines internal sales trends with evolving guidance from ASHRAE, the EPA, and state-level health agencies currently evaluating updated compliance frameworks.Regulatory Pressure Is Now Structural, Not SpeculativeSeveral states - including California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and New York - are evaluating IAQ updates aligned with ASHRAE Standard 241-2023, EPA particulate exposure guidance, wildfire-driven PM advisories, and new particulate exposure thresholds. Proposed changes include:- Higher minimum air changes per hour (ACH)- Mandatory filtration performance equivalent to MERV 13–16- Documented maintenance and filter replacement programs- Source-capture controls for tobacco venues- Stricter PM2.5 indoor thresholds derived from EPA 2024 Health AssessmentProprietary Data Shows Operators Preparing NowPure n Natural Systems’ internal 2025 data (Jan–Oct) reveal:- Cigar lounge equipment demand increased 38% YoY- Restaurant-sector inquiries increased 27% YoY- Contractor requests for “regulation-aligned configurations” grew 41%- 82% of cigar lounges purchasing equipment requested dual-stage filtration- FM-2000 and X11Q models showed a 32% increase in combined salesKey Industry Findings- IAQ regulation is shifting from voluntary guidelines to enforceable standards.- Cigar lounges are the earliest adopters due to sector-specific requirements.- Restaurants in wildfire-impacted states are upgrading proactively.- U.S.-manufactured units with long-term parts availability are preferred.- Contractors are requesting standardized compliance configurations.Expert Commentary“Operators are preparing early because 2026 will be the first year IAQ is treated like any other code requirement - documented, enforceable, and tied to public-health outcomes,” said Sofia Quintero, CEO of Pure n Natural Systems. “Our data shows a clear shift toward engineered solutions, not ad-hoc fixes.”Industry contractors are reporting similar trends. “Restaurants and tobacco venues are moving fast,” said Brian Hart, HVAC contractor and ASHRAE-certified ventilation specialist. “With wildfire smoke becoming a year-round concern, mechanical ventilation alone no longer meets performance needs. High-efficiency filtration is becoming the standard.”Data HighlightsSector: Cigar Lounges | YoY Equipment Demand +38% | Most Requested Configuration = Electrostatic + CarbonSector: Restaurants | YoY Equipment Demand +27% | Most Requested Configuration = MERV 13+ Filter UpgradesSector: Contractors | YoY Equipment Demand +41% | Most Requested Configuration = Regulation-Aligned SetupsAbout Pure N Natural SystemsPure n Natural Systems provides U.S.-manufactured commercial air purification systems for hospitality, industrial, and regulated environments. The company specializes in smoke control, wildfire mitigation, and long-term filter programs. The company anticipates continued growth as 2026 compliance timelines approach and enforcement expectations expand.

