When Does an Officer’s Sexual Harassment of Employees Constitute a Fiduciary Breach?

In Brola v. Lundgren (Dec. 1, 2025), the Delaware Court of Chancery held that a director-officer’s sexual harassment of employees, which resulted in fines and other damages to the corporation, constituted personal misconduct and not a breach of his fiduciary duties to the corporation and its shareholders. Accordingly, the director-officer was not personally liable to the corporation for its losses. The decision thus limits the reach of the court’s 2023 seminal McDonald’s decision. Key Points A corporate officer’s sexual harassment of employees will not constitute a breach of fiduciary duties except under limited circumstances. Based on Brola, unless the officer’s corporate duties specifically included responsibility for ensuring against sexual harassment of employees, it is unlikely that his or her sexual harassment of employees would constitute a fiduciary breach.

Background. The Plaintiff (Alex Brola) and the Defendant (Christopher Lundgren) were the co-founders, and the two sole shareholders and directors, of Credit Glory Inc. (the “Company”), a private Delaware corporation based in New York. Brola was the Company’s President; Lundgren was the Vice President and Secretary. Lundgren allegedly sexually harassed two employees, using racial slurs when communicating with them, excluding them from meetings, and threatening them with termination if they did not submit to his desires. The two employees resigned due to the harassment and then successfully brought claims before the EEOC and in New York state court. Those actions led to judgments totaling $1.35 million against the Company and Lundgren jointly, and $235,000 against each of them individually.

Brola brought suit in the Court of Chancery, seeking to hold Lundgren personally liable to the Company for those judgments and other losses resulting from the harassment. Relying on the McDonald’s decision, Brola asserted that Lundgren breached his duty of loyalty to the Company by using his position for his own selfish reasons. Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will dismissed the case, holding that demand on the board to bring the litigation was not excused, as the underlying claim of breach of fiduciary duties was not viable because Lundgren’s harassment of employees was personal misconduct and not a breach of his fiduciary duties.

Discussion

In McDonald’s, the court had held that a corporate officer’s sexual harassment of employees constituted a breach of fiduciary duties. In McDonald’s, the company’s Head of Human Resources allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted company employees. Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster held in that case that the officer breached his fiduciary duty of loyalty and acted in bad faith by committing these acts. Vice Chancellor Laster reasoned that the duty of loyalty requires that officers not act based on their personal, selfish interests but the interests of the corporation, and that the McDonald’s officer had engaged in “reprehensible conduct for selfish reasons.” (The court also, separately, ruled in McDonald’s that the officer, given his position as the Head of Human Resources, had breached his duty of loyalty, under the Caremark doctrine, by failing to prevent widespread sexual harassment of employees by others at McDonald’s. The Caremark ruling was not relevant in Brola—indeed, the court never even mentions Caremark in the decision—as there were no allegations of harassment of employees by others that invoked a duty of oversight).

The court distinguished McDonald’s on the basis that the officer’s direct corporate duties in that case included ensuring a safe workplace. Vice Chancellor Will stressed that the McDonald’s defendant, as the Head of Human Resources, was “a senior officer charged with maintaining a safe and respectful workplace at the enterprise level.” By himself engaging in sexual harassment, Vice Chancellor Will reasoned, he had “subverted” his corporate office. “His personal misdeeds were framed by the corruption of the corporate mission he was entrusted to lead.” But, the Vice Chancellor wrote, “fiduciary liability is not a catch-all for every wrong committed in the workplace simply because the perpetrator happens to hold a title.” The difference between Brola and McDonald’s, she stated, is that, in Brola, “Lundgren is not alleged to have abused the specific delegated authority of his corporate office. None of the factual allegations in the complaint concern fiduciary conduct taken in Lundgren’s capacity as a director or the Company’s Secretary. Instead, his wrongdoing relied on his general authority as a supervisor” (emphases added). Thus, his “[e]gregious interpersonal misconduct, even [though] violative of employment law and company policy, [fell] outside the scope of Delaware corporate law.”

The court stressed that Delaware law governs a corporation’s “internal affairs,” not “external relationships.” Vice Chancellor Will emphasized in Brola that Delaware law governs a corporation’s internal affairs—that is, its corporate governance, oversight of enterprise-level risk (i.e., Caremark duties), and “fulfillment of the fiduciary promise.” The purpose of Delaware corporate law is to “police[] the integrity of the corporate decision-making process,… [by] guard[ing] against self-dealing, conflicted transactions, and bad faith conduct.” Delaware law does not govern “external relationships” between managers and employees—these are governed instead by employment statutes (and other applicable statutes such as civil rights statutes) and the substantive law of the jurisdiction where the alleged injury took place. Vice Chancellor Will observed that, in this case, “[t]he legal system worked as intended.” “Victims sued in New York to vindicate their interests and obtained substantial judgments against a New York resident and a New York-based company. Those proceedings confirm that the remedy for Lundgren’s behavior lies in tort and employment law, not corporate doctrine. To sustain Brola’s claim would impose a precarious layer of fiduciary liability onto comprehensive legal frameworks and convert this court of equity into a general workplace disciplinary forum, adjudicating matters well beyond its purview.” Further, a claim that Lundgren acted in “bad faith” in the performance of his duties “distort[ed] bad faith beyond recognition, seeking to transform it into a general morality code,” the Vice Chancellor wrote.

The court noted additional reasons—beyond “the risk of doctrinal sprawl”—to reject placing “workplace misconduct under the banner of fiduciary duty.” First, the court stated, employment disputes are regulated by comprehensive state and Federal laws “that reflect careful legislative choices.” Federal and state laws provide “robust remedies for victims of harassment but impose[] strict procedural guardrails….” Thus, “[p]ermitting derivative claims for the same conduct would authorize an end-run around these statutory frameworks….” Second, the internal affairs doctrine holds that Delaware law governs the relationships between corporate owners and managers, and does not reach interpersonal matters occurring within other states’ borders. Third, treating sexual harassment claims as corporate assets creates perverse incentives. “It risks commodifying personal trauma, forcing it into public derivative litigation that lacks the privacy protections of employment statutes.” And, “[e]quity must not sanction collateral litigation that exposes victims to unwanted scrutiny in the service of a corporate recovery and attorneys’ fees.” In a footnote, the court noted that a derivative claim is not necessary for a company to recover its losses from an officer’s sexually harassing employees “since there are insurance and contribution structures designed for such employment-related risk.”

Practice Points