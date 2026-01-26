The Wellington Agency Partners with Luxury Lifestyle Logistics to Expand EM Consulting and Optimization Services

Luxury Real Estate April J. Berube, Founder and President of The Wellington Agency Jennifer Laurence, PhD, Luxury Lifestyle Logistics

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wellington Agency, a premier household staffing firm serving ultra-high-net-worth families globally, announced a strategic partnership with Luxury Lifestyle Logistics to introduce estate management consulting and operational optimization as formal service offerings.

The Wellington Agency has long provided consulting and mediation as part of its placement process. Through this partnership, those capabilities are elevated into a structured, post-placement advisory service designed to support the operational realities of today’s complex luxury estates.

“Our clients don’t just have one or two homes,” said April J. Berube, Founder and President of The Wellington Agency. “They may own private islands and maintain five to ten residences worldwide. That level of estate ownership requires expertise, leadership, and structure that extends far beyond traditional household staffing. This partnership allows us to meet that reality with depth and precision.”

Luxury Lifestyle Logistics, founded by Jennifer Laurence, PhD, brings on-site, practical expertise rooted in both formal education and real-world estate leadership. Laurence is the first scholar to define modern estate management as a leadership discipline formally. Her firm specializes in helping principals and estate leadership teams align vision, authority, and daily operations inside the home.

“This partnership allows clients to move beyond placement alone and into long-term clarity around how their household actually functions,” said Jennifer Laurence, PhD. “Exceptional talent is essential, but many challenges arise when leadership alignment and operational governance are unclear. My role is to support what happens after a successful hire–helping principals translate values and lifestyle preferences into systems that staff can confidently operate within. The result is not just excellent service, but stability, trust, and continuity over time.”

Within this expanded offering, optimization services focus on how household systems function in practice, not just how they were intended to work. Many families already employ strong professionals, yet service can become inconsistent when workflows, expectations, and service styles are not clearly defined. Optimization clarifies operations so that service becomes predictable, functional, and sustainable rather than personality-dependent.

Consulting services begin where placement ends. While the Wellington Agency continues to identify and place top-tier talent, Luxury Lifestyle Logistics supports families during onboarding, periods of transition, or restructuring. This on-site, diagnostic work helps clarify decision-making, authority, and communication, which can prevent misalignment from becoming turnover or conflict.

About The Wellington Agency:

The Wellington Agency is a premier household staffing firm specializing in the placement of exceptional domestic and estate professionals for ultra-high-net-worth families, principals, and private estates across the United States and internationally. Founded by April J. Berube, The Wellington Agency brings over 30 years of experience in luxury household staffing, with a reputation built on trust, discretion, and long-standing client relationships. What began as a boutique agency has evolved into a nationally recognized firm serving some of the most discerning families in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, the Hamptons, and beyond. We specialize in placing top-tier professionals, including estate managers, house managers, security, butlers, private chefs, nannies, rotational nannies, governesses, personal assistants, and full domestic teams. Every search is highly customized, reflecting not only the technical requirements of the role but also the culture, values, and lifestyle of each household.

At The Wellington Agency, we believe that successful placements go far beyond résumés. Our rigorous vetting process includes in-depth interviews, reference verification, background screening, and a careful evaluation of experience, temperament, and long-term compatibility. We pride ourselves on presenting candidates who are not only highly skilled but also polished, discreet, and aligned with the expectations of luxury private service. Our commitment does not end at placement. We provide ongoing support, follow-up, and guidance to ensure seamless transitions and long-term success for both our clients and candidates. This hands-on, relationship-driven approach is what sets The Wellington Agency apart and has resulted in an exceptional retention rate and decades-long client partnerships. With integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering standard of excellence at the core of everything we do, The Wellington Agency remains a trusted resource for families who expect nothing less than the best. For more information, visit www.thewellingtonagency.com/

About Luxury Lifestyle Logistics:

Luxury Lifestyle Logistics is an estate management consulting firm specializing in leadership clarity, operational alignment, and service culture within ultra-high-net-worth private estates. Founded by Jennifer Laurence, PhD—the first scholar to formally define modern estate management as a leadership discipline—Luxury Lifestyle Logistics provides discreet, time-bound, on-site advisory engagements designed to stabilize complex households and protect high-value staffing investments. The firm’s work emphasizes precision, refinement, and stewardship, helping families experience five-star service while honoring the relational realities of home. For more information, visit www.luxurylifestylelogistics.com.

