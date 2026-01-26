Parliament holds State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall, 12 Feb

The 7th Parliament will be holding the third State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 12 February at the Cape Town City Hall, Darling Street, at the Grand Parade, where President Nelson Mandela first appeared on 11 February 1990 before the people of South Africa after 27 years in prison.

The SONA is a constitutional event called by the President of the Republic in terms of Section 42(5) of the Constitution. It is a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament and one of the rare occasions that bring together the three arms of the state under one roof. To ensure that the majority of South Africans listen to this important Address, it is scheduled to take place in the evening at 19:00, when the majority of South Africans are at home.

The Address provides the President with an opportunity to speak to the nation on the general state of South Africa, reflecting on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within domestic and global contexts. It is also an opportunity for him to account to the nation on the work of government and to set out the government’s programme of action for the year.

Traditionally, the President makes key government announcements during this important sitting. During the week following the Address, a debate is held on it over two days. Thereafter, on the third day, the President is given an opportunity to reply to and close the debate.

The President delivers the Address before Parliament because it is Parliament that is charged with ensuring that the work flowing from the Address is implemented. Most importantly, SONA is delivered in Parliament because the priorities announced in it have budgetary implications demanding robust parliamentary oversight. This is one of Parliament’s core constitutional responsibilities.

Parliament may accept, reject or amend the budgets allocated to government departments to ensure that these align with national priorities, as outlined in the President’s Address. Parliament may also withhold the budgets of departments whose annual performance plans are not in line with these priorities.

The SONA is different from the occasion of the Opening of Parliament Address, which takes place only at the start of a new five-year term of Parliament, immediately after national general elections. This opening address is also held at Parliament in a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.