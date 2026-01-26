Minister Patricia de Lille briefs media 2025 tourism and road to Meetings Africa 2026, 27 Jan

The Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, invites the media and key tourism stakeholders to a special engagement reviewing South Africa’s tourism performance and looking ahead to major industry milestones.

The session will unpack tourism arrival numbers from January to December 2025, offering insight into the country’s performance and trends shaping South Africa as a premium tourism and MICE destination of choice.

The Minister will also provide an update as we get ready to host the 20th edition of Meetings Africa, taking place from 23–25 February 2026, celebrating two decades of connecting Africa to the world through business events.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, 27 January 2026

Time: 12h00 – 14h00

Venue: GCIS Office, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Schoeman St, Hatfield, Pretoria

We look forward to your participation in this informative and forward-looking session.

