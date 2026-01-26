SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Land of Friends Group has appointed Richard Zvosec to its Leadership Board as part of its strategic expansion into scalable, cost-efficient senior care platforms addressing the accelerating demographic shift toward aging populations.With global seniors expected to exceed one billion by 2030, the organization is focused on care models that deliver improved outcomes at lower cost—particularly Adult Day Care, which can reduce family and system-level expenses by up to 60% compared to traditional residential communities.Mr. Zvosec’s background spans four decades in higher education leadership and media entrepreneurship, offering deep institutional relationships and communications expertise that support national market access, program adoption, and awareness.“Richard adds both strategic reach and execution capability,” said CEO Earl Cridge. “His experience will help accelerate partnerships, particularly across universities where aging workforce demand is rapidly emerging.”“Richard’s career reflects a lifelong commitment to service, leadership, and communication,” said Earl Cridge, CEO of Land of Friends Group. “His ability to connect people and institutions will be instrumental as we expand access to programs that support aging populations nationwide.”According to the College and University Professional Association, approximately 40% of the university workforce will require increased care within the next decade. Land of Friends Group plans to leverage Mr. Zvosec’s national relationships to bring senior care resources and education to campuses across the country.

