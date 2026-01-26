Arizona State University Rocket Display Arizona State University Rocket Display

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston-based and Brown University–founded tech startup Rocket Alumni Solutions, the leading touchscreen and interactive kiosk recognition software company, has helped Arizona State University (ASU) elevate the recognition of its student-athletes and alumni.The ASU Rocket Alumni Solutions digital touchscreen features an athletic recognition section to honor notable alumni. The touchscreen kiosk highlights some of the most influential figures in sports history, including baseball legend Barry Bonds . Bonds is known as one of the most accomplished and debated players in Major League Baseball history. On Rocket’s ASU site, visitors can find a Barry Bonds Hall of Fame profile highlighting his achievements throughout his collegiate career.Bonds is a seven-time National League MVP—more than any player in MLB history—and the all-time leader in home runs, walks, and WAR. His dominance across a 22-year career has made him a central figure in ongoing Hall of Fame discussions, including his recent appearance on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot.ASU’s Rocket Alumni Solutions digital touchscreen ensures that his legacy is preserved for future generations, showcasing not only his professional accomplishments but also his roots within the Sun Devil athletic community. Through the implementation of Rocket Alumni Solutions, ASU has launched a comprehensive digital history hub that celebrates the achievements of the Sun Devil community across its athletic programs.Additionally, the ASU Rocket Alumni Solutions touchscreen features a wide range of dynamic content, including:Athletic Recognition: Showcases current and historical team rosters, Sun Devil Hall of Distinction inductees, and Olympian athletes. There is also a dedicated section recognizing ASU alumni who have competed at the professional level.Career Pathways & Mentorship: Beyond athletics, the platform spotlights alumni who have built successful careers across the sports industry. Visitors can also explore dedicated alumni messages offering advice to incoming students.Community & Service: ASU also features all of its endowment programs on the site. This allows current and former students to browse scholarship opportunities and give back to the community through embedded donation links. Additionally, a special section honors ASU alumni veterans in recognition of their service.The interactive touchscreen installation reflects ASU and Rocket’s commitment to preserving the school’s history and creating a strong sense of pride and connection among students, alumni, fans, and the broader community.About Rocket Alumni Solutions:Rocket Alumni Solutions is proud to work with over 1,500+ organizations, from professional associations like the PGA Tour to some of the largest colleges, including Maryland, LSU, NYU, and Virginia Tech, as well as small public high schools with minimal resources. Their touchscreen software has maintained an 84+ NPS rating, indicating exceptional ease of use and value. Through Rocket Alumni Solutions’ best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools can create interactive Halls of Fame to celebrate their community’s legacy and enrich student experiences. Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for small schools, along with premium features for large organizations, including unlimited data, pre-made templates, and plug-and-play setup—making it easy to build and launch a site. Rocket Alumni Solutions creates a lasting impression on students, faculty, alumni, and the entire community.

