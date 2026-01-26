Visium Technologies and IREX Advance Peru's National Security Infrastructure with 54,000-Camera AI-Powered Surveillance Network Amid Escalating Crime Crisis

Visium Technologies, Inc. IREX.AI

Landmark Eight-City Unified Command Center Deploys Ethical Layered Intelligence Platform; Peru Champions Regional Expansion to Combat Transnational Threats

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB:VISM)

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISM), a leader in agentic AI-powered data analytics, cybersecurity, and surveillance solutions, today announced significant progress on its deployment of the Ethical Layered Intelligence (ELI) platform in Peru, in partnership with IREX.AI . This initiative represents one of the largest unified surveillance deployments in Latin America, integrating up to 54,000 AI-enabled cameras into a groundbreaking eight-city unified command and control (C4) center. The system leverages IREX's advanced video analytics with Visium's TruContext™ platform to establish a new model for sovereign data ownership and inter-jurisdictional collaboration in public safety.Addressing Peru's Severe Security CrisisPeru is grappling with one of the most acute security crises in Latin America, exacerbated by rising urban violence, organized criminal networks, and infrastructure vulnerabilities. Homicides have doubled since 2019, with 2024 setting a record and January 2025 showing a 203% surge compared to January 2017. First-quarter 2025 homicides rose 20% over 2024, with over half linked to contract killers (sicarios) and transnational groups like Venezuela's Tren de Aragua. Extortion cases exploded to 22,835 in 2024—a 379% increase from 2021—and exceeded 20,000 from January to September 2025, up 29% year-over-year, impacting businesses, schools, and mining operations.This wave of crime has disrupted daily life, with surveys revealing 75% of Peruvians fearful of leaving home and 66% naming violence as their primary concern. The government has declared multiple states of emergency in Lima, Callao, and northern provinces, extending into January 2026, mobilizing armed forces alongside police to restore stability amid political uncertainty and public demands for transparency and accountability.The ELI deployment directly responds to these challenges, providing advanced threat detection, behavioral analytics, and real-time insights to prevent incidents and enhance coordinated responses—aligning with Peru's broader GovTech platforms."Peru's crisis demands scalable, ethical AI solutions that empower local governance while enabling national-scale coordination against organized crime and extortion networks," said Mark Lucky, CEO of Visium Technologies. "Our platform delivers the intelligent surveillance Peru urgently needs, demonstrating how technology can rebuild public trust and safety without compromising sovereignty. The ethical framework developed by IREX has set the standard."Project Milestones and Expansion Timeline The deployment advances in phases:• Current Infrastructure: 40,000 AI-powered cameras to be operational across eight cities.• Phase 1 PNP (Policía Nacional del Perú): 4,000 cameras are deployed• Phase 2 PNP: Additional 10,000 cameras slated for late January or early February 2026.Upon full implementation, the network will create one of the world's most comprehensive urban security ecosystems, feeding data into the unified C4 center to combat contract killings, extortion, and transnational threats.Regional Expansion via Government-to-Government ModelIn a strong endorsement, Peru's senior political leadership is promoting the ELI ecosystem to neighboring countries like Chile, Colombia, and Mexico through government-to-government (G2G) agreements, positioning it as a regional standard for modernizing security infrastructure amid shared challenges."Executive-level advocacy from the administration of the new government validates ELI's effectiveness in high-stakes environments," said Calvin Yadav, CEO of IREX.AI. "This G2G approach ensures ethical, vetted deployments that support long-term stability and data-sovereign digital infrastructure across Latin America."Ethical Data Sovereignty FrameworkThe C4 center features Visium's proprietary framework for balancing coordination with privacy:• Local Data Ownership: Municipalities retain full control over jurisdictional data.• Role-Based Sharing: Granular, auditable permissions for operational needs.• Unified Communications: Seamless cross-jurisdiction collaboration without centralization.• Scalable Architecture: Ready for additional cities and regional partners.This design addresses multi-jurisdictional hurdles, fostering effective responses while upholding ethical standards, civil liberties, and regulatory compliance.About IREX.AIIREX.AI is a global leader in Ethical AI and intelligent video analytics, empowering governments and organizations in over 30 countries to build safer, more resilient, and sustainable communities. The IREX Ethical AI and Big Data Platform securely connects cameras, sensors, and data systems to a private cloud, delivering real-time insights that prevent crime, emergencies, and public safety issues. Committed to privacy, IREX redefines Public Safety and GovTech, aiding transitions to Government-as-a-Service (GaaS) and data-sovereign infrastructure.For more information, visit www.IREX.AI About Visium TechnologiesVisium Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: VISM) leads in agentic AI-powered data analytics and surveillance solutions for governments and enterprises in emerging markets. The TruContext™ platform, driven by ELI technology, offers advanced threat detection, behavioral analytics, and intelligent surveillance with ethical safeguards and data sovereignty. With partnerships in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, Visium supports smart cities, critical assets, and national security.For more information, visit www.visiumtechnologies.com Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including deployment timelines, infrastructure dependencies, government contract performance, security conditions, and international expansion opportunities.

