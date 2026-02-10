Catalina Behavioral Health Expands Its Tucson Inpatient Rehab Programs for Addiction and Mental Health Treatment

Catalina Behavioral Health Enhances its Addiction and Mental Health Inpatient programs Catalina Behavioral Health Bolsters Its Tucson Inpatient Rehab Programs for Addiction and Mental Health Catalina Behavioral provides evidence based services for drug and alcohol rehab in Tucson

By expanding our inpatient programming in Tucson, we’re focused on making it easier to access a clear, clinically grounded path forward that treats addiction and mental health with dignity, together.” — The Catalina Behavioral Health Leadership Team

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalina Behavioral Health announced today an expansion of its residential rehabilitation programming in Tucson, strengthening access to structured, around-the-clock support for adults experiencing substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions.The expansion increases program availability and enhances clinical coordination across assessment, inpatient stabilization, and step-down planning. Catalina Behavioral Health serves Tucson and surrounding communities across Southern Arizona, providing individualized treatment services that are designed to meet patients where they are: whether they are seeking support for alcohol or drug use, anxiety, depression, trauma-related concerns, or a combination of challenges.“Too many individuals and families are forced to navigate care options during a stressful and time-sensitive moment,” said a member of the Catalina Behavioral Health leadership team. “By expanding our inpatient programming in Tucson, we’re focused on making it easier to access a clear, clinically grounded path forward that treats addiction and mental health with dignity, together.”Catalina Behavioral Health’s approaches for effective inpatient care emphasize comprehensive evaluation, evidence-based therapies, and care planning that considers both behavioral health and practical life needs. Programming may include individual counseling, group therapy, psychiatric support as appropriate, and skill-building designed to support long-term stability after discharge. At Catalina, treatment plans are trauma-informed, individualized, and reviewed regularly to align with patient progress, safety, and goals.As part of the expansion, Catalina Behavioral Health is also reinforcing continuity of care for patients who require services beyond the inpatient setting. When a higher level of care is clinically indicated, such as medical detox, Catalina Behavioral Health coordinates with trusted local providers to support referrals and transitions. Discharge planning focuses on next-step placement and ongoing supports, such as outpatient care, recovery resources, and relapse-prevention planning.Catalina Behavioral Health also works with many commercial insurance plans and can help patients and families navigate benefits verification and next steps. Admissions teams guide prospective patients through a confidential intake process to determine the most appropriate level of care.For more information about Catalina Behavioral Health’s inpatient programs in Tucson, including admissions and insurance coordination, visit the organization’s website. If you or a loved one would like support and confidential consultation, their team encourages direct outreach by phone.About Catalina Behavioral HealthLocated in Tucson, Arizona, Catalina Behavioral Health provides a full continuum of care for mental health and substance use disorders, including detox, residential treatment, dual diagnosis care, and specialized programs like Failure to Launch services. With a focus on personalized treatment, family involvement, and long-term wellness, Catalina helps clients rediscover hope and stability in a supportive therapeutic setting.

