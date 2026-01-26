Influential Women Spotlights Colleen Souza: Author, Podcaster & Real Estate Leader Inspiring Change Through Teaching

CLOVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Others to Lead with Purpose Through Mindset, Education, and EntrepreneurshipColleen Souza is an accomplished author, podcaster, educator, and real estate entrepreneur whose career is defined by a commitment to helping others live intentionally and lead with purpose. A Pepperdine University alumna with a Master’s in Psychology and Education, Colleen began her professional journey as an educator and technology coordinator for Clovis Unified School District. Over 16 years, she inspired students, fostered innovation in the classroom, and developed a passion for helping individuals reach their fullest potential. Her transition into real estate leadership with Souza Group eXp Realty marked the next evolution of her mission—guiding individuals and families to build lives rooted in growth, confidence, and connection.As a nationally recognized speaker and mindset coach, Colleen blends humor, heart, and authenticity to teach others how to “live by the mantras”—short, powerful truths that drive lasting transformation. Her debut book, Living by the Mantras, became an Amazon Best Seller within its first 10 days, resonating with readers seeking clarity, resilience, and purpose in both personal and professional life. Whether she is speaking on stage, sharing insights on her podcast, or writing for a wide audience, Colleen’s message is consistent: mindset matters, and everyone has the power to rewrite their story.Colleen attributes her success to hard work, a positive mindset, and a dedication to integrity, respect, and caring for others. She approaches each endeavor with 110% effort, believing her work creates a “triple win”—benefiting clients, students, and the broader communities she serves. She emphasizes the value of lifelong learning, often reflecting on the advice she has embraced throughout her career: “Never be the smartest person in the room. Always be learning.” This mindset drives her to remain curious, adaptable, and consistently effective in all her pursuits.“One of my biggest strengths comes in serving others,” Colleen explains. “It fills me up and makes me feel as though my life has purpose and value. I share this service in a few different ways. One way that I can serve others is through my gift of teaching. Throughout my life—with my own children, with my students, with my friends, and with my coworkers—I have created an approach to sharing thoughts and ideas that is values-based and simple. I love to surround myself with quotes and mantras that inspire me, so that I can, in turn, inspire those around me.”For young women entering her field, Colleen encourages boldness, confidence, and self-belief. She advises keeping eyes on goals while recognizing personal power each day. Currently transitioning into her third career, she identifies artificial intelligence as both a challenge and an opportunity, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a visible and consistent presence through writing, speaking, teaching, and training. Her professional and personal life are guided by love and respect, both for herself and for those she serves, creating trust and fostering meaningful relationships.Beyond her writing and coaching, Colleen leads a thriving real estate business alongside her husband, mentors emerging professionals, and contributes to her community through organizations such as the National Association of Realtors and Rotary International. A proud mother of three, she balances family life, travel, gardening, and advocacy for education and well-being, demonstrating her commitment to intentional living both at work and at home.With each new venture—from upcoming books to expanding podcast initiatives—Colleen Souza continues to inspire others to parent, lead, and live with courage, compassion, and clarity. Her work demonstrates that success is not merely about achievement, but about empowering others, creating meaningful impact, and living with purpose in every aspect of life.Learn More about Colleen Souza:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/colleen-souza or through her website, https://livingbythemantras.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

