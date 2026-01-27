Frasca Hospitality Group Partners with The Scout Guide Denver and Boulder

People worth meeting. Businesses worth supporting. Stories worth telling.

Award-winning restaurant group to host exclusive June celebrations as both guides prepare for their 2nd annual joint launch party this November.

Frasca Hospitality Group represents the very best of what we celebrate in The Scout Guide - exceptional quality, authentic relationships, and an unwavering commitment to community.” — Leigh Gordon

DENVER & BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scout Guide Denver and The Scout Guide Boulder are thrilled to announce Frasca Hospitality Group as the Official Event Partner for their 2026 Cover Color Parties, taking place this June in both Denver and Boulder.Known for their unwavering commitment to culinary excellence, authentic hospitality, and deep community roots, Frasca Hospitality Group embodies the values that The Scout Guide celebrates. The partnership brings together two brands dedicated to elevating the local landscape and fostering genuine connection.CELEBRATING IN STYLEThe Cover Color Parties mark a defining moment in The Scout Guide’s annual production cycle, as members cast their votes to select the signature hue for the upcoming volume. The winning color - kept secret until the November launch - always brings a sense of anticipation and delight. This year’s gatherings offer members, both new and returning, the chance to connect and celebrate the forthcoming volume together for the first time.Frasca Hospitality Group will host these exclusive celebrations at their acclaimed Boulder and Denver locations, providing the perfect backdrop for an evening of discovery, connection, and celebration with the businesses and tastemakers featured in the 2026 editions.A PARTNERSHIP ROOTED IN SHARED VALUESFrasca Hospitality Group has spent two decades shaping Colorado's culinary identity with restaurants including the James Beard Award-winning Frasca Food and Wine, Tavernetta and more. Their dedication to quality, attention to detail, and investment in local communities mirrors the core principles that drive The Scout Guide.Leigh Gordon, Owner and Editor of The Scout Guide Denver, shares:"Frasca Hospitality Group represents the very best of what we celebrate in The Scout Guide - exceptional quality, authentic relationships, and an unwavering commitment to community. They have built something truly special across Colorado, and we couldn't imagine better partners to help us celebrate this exciting moment with the businesses and creatives who make our guides possible."Kristie Shehan, Owner and Editor of The Scout Guide Boulder, adds:"Frasca has been a cornerstone of Boulder's culinary scene for years, and their expansion across the Front Range reflects the same spirit of growth and excellence we're celebrating this year. Partnering with them for these Cover Color Parties feels like the perfect collaboration - bringing together incredible food, meaningful connections, and a shared appreciation for what makes Colorado extraordinary."ABOUT THE COVER COLOR PARTIESThe June celebrations will bring together featured businesses, community influencers, and local tastemakers for an exclusive first look at the possible 2026 cover colors - along with cocktails, curated bites from Frasca Hospitality Group, and an evening of connection as both guides build toward their joint launch party this fall.ABOUT THE SCOUT GUIDEThe Scout Guide is a network of 100+ independently owned city guides across the United States, featuring the best of local businesses through a beautifully curated blend of print, digital, and real-life community connection. In Denver and Boulder, TSG connects residents and visitors alike to the extraordinary people and places that define Colorado's unique spirit.ABOUT FRASCA HOSPITALITY GROUPFrasca Hospitality Group is an award-winning Colorado-based restaurant company. With a portfolio that includes Frasca Food and Wine, Tavernetta, and multiple acclaimed concepts across Denver and Boulder, the group is dedicated to creating exceptional dining experiences rooted in genuine hospitality, culinary craftsmanship, and community connection. Learn more at frascahospitalitygroup.com.JOIN THE SCOUT GUIDEBusiness owners interested in being featured in the 2026 editions of The Scout Guide Boulder or The Scout Guide Denver are invited to connect with our teams to learn more about joining this growing community of exceptional local businesses. Contact boulder@thescoutguide.com or denver@thescoutguide.com for more information.

