Smart Growth, Strong America: Why Agriculture Freedom Zones Matter

An Op-Ed by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

Data centers are exploding across America, gobbling up prime farmland, water, and power. In Texas, farmers and ranchers see the threat clearly—and they're right to sound the alarm. Our best agricultural land feeds and clothes the world. Once paved over, it's lost forever.

But the squeeze isn't just from data centers. Solar farms, wind projects, transmission lines, industrial sprawl, and urban expansion all compete for the same finite resources. Generations of productive farmland vanish in the rush for "progress," while our infrastructure lags behind. America can't afford to fall behind in technology. AI, advanced computing, and robust data infrastructure are vital for our economy, military, and national security. Losing our edge risks our future.

This isn't agriculture vs. technology. We can, and must, have both. But we need smarter choices. That's why I'm proposing Agriculture Freedom Zones (AFZs): a voluntary, market-driven approach to shield prime farm and ranchland while directing development to suitable sites.

States or the federal government would designate zones on marginal land, brownfields, arid areas, or spots with existing infrastructure—land poorly suited for crops or livestock. Approved zones would unlock targeted incentives, including state property tax breaks, to draw private investment away from top farmland. Federally, Congress could add powerful tools like capital gains tax deferrals, reduced rates on long-term investments, or tax-free appreciation for holdings in these zones.

Farmers and ranchers can't outbid data centers for land or water—and they shouldn't have to. Aquifers are depleting from urban and industrial demands, even as agriculture uses water far more efficiently than most sectors. Texas is investing in water infrastructure, but those fixes take time. Meanwhile, high-resource users like data centers must step up: adopt advanced cooling, water recycling, brackish sources, and efficiency tech to ease pressure on stressed supplies.

Power is the same story. Texas runs on its own grid, ERCOT, which faces massive strain from surging data center demand (hundreds of gigawatts in interconnection requests, mostly data centers). The national grid faces parallel pressures. We need innovative solutions: next-gen renewables, small modular nuclear reactors, and reliable baseload sources that minimize land and water use while delivering affordable, dependable electricity for rural producers and everyone else.

Agriculture Freedom Zones recognize a hard truth: food security is national security. A nation that can't feed itself is vulnerable. No matter its tech prowess. America leads by being smart and tough. We don't have to choose between feeding the world and powering the future. With AFZs, we protect farmland, conserve resources, bolster rural communities, and keep America at the forefront of innovation.

Smart, efficient growth isn't anti-tech—it's pro-America. By guiding development wisely, embracing cutting-edge energy, and using resources responsibly, we strengthen both our Texas grid and the national grid, safeguard agriculture, and ensure America remains the world's agricultural and technological powerhouse.