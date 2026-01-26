Commissioner Miller Opens the International Year of the Woman Farmer

Nearly 40% of all American Women Agricultural Producers are in Texas

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) proudly announce Texas’ participation in the International Year of the Woman Farmer in 2026, a global designation honoring the indispensable role women play in agriculture and food systems worldwide. Throughout the year, TDA will join all 49 states and 123 nations in recognizing the leadership, resilience, and impact of women farmers and ranchers.

“Through hardship and prosperity alike, strong Texas women have always been at the heart of our agricultural success,” Commissioner Miller said. “From supervising households and working the land to running businesses and selling their own products, Texas women have shaped agriculture from the very beginning. I’m proud to kick off a year-long celebration honoring their contributions and legacy.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, women made up approximately 36% of U.S. agricultural producers in 2022, totaling nearly 1.2 million women nationwide. Their influence extends beyond production to advocacy, education, entrepreneurship, and community leadership—strengthening rural America at every level.

Texas leads the nation with 152,291 women agricultural producers, representing 39% of the state’s farmers and ranchers and managing nearly 43 million acres of farmland. Texas also ranks third nationally in women-owned businesses, many of which are tied directly to agriculture. Meanwhile, women continue to pursue agriculture-related degrees in growing numbers, including in veterinary medicine, soil science, and agricultural finance.

This momentum is expected to continue as agriculture enters a generational transition. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. farmland is held by producers nearing retirement age, with about one-third projected to change hands over the next two decades. As new producers step forward, they will confront challenges such as access to capital, market development, and recovery from natural disasters.

The Texas Department of Agriculture remains committed to supporting women farmers and ranchers by expanding access to financial assistance, marketing tools, education, and disaster recovery programs—ensuring both new and established producers can thrive now and into the future. Texans are encouraged to learn more about available TDA programs by visiting the agency’s website.

"Texas agriculture wouldn't be what it is without the grit, determination, and leadership of women," Commissioner Miller said. "From family farms to major agribusinesses, women are shaping the future of agriculture every day. As we recognize the International Year of the Woman Farmer, let's honor the women who feed, clothe, and fuel Texas—and make sure they have the tools to keep our agricultural

