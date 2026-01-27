Agiloop Launches INVENT to Bring Clarity Early in Agile Product Development

New AI-guided planning tool helps teams turn open questions into clear, structured intent before code is written.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agiloop today announced the launch of INVENT, the first pillar of its AI-orchestrated product development platform, designed to help teams stay clear on what they are building as execution accelerates.

As AI enables software to be created at near real-time speed, the challenge for modern product teams is no longer how fast they can build, but how well they understand and adapt their intent as systems evolve. INVENT addresses this shift by helping teams express and carry product intent forward as work moves quickly from idea to execution.

INVENT uses AI to translate product ideas into structured features, user stories (lightweight descriptions of user needs), and business and technical specifications. It also generates team-level time and cost estimates and allows outputs to be exported directly into existing workflow tools such as Jira, Azure DevOps, Trello, and Excel. By connecting intent with delivery artifacts, INVENT helps teams move faster without losing alignment.

“AI has dramatically increased the speed of building software, but speed alone doesn’t create value,” said Suzanne Chartier, Co-Founder and CEO of Agiloop. “Agiloop is about keeping the ‘what’ clear as teams build and learn—so they can continuously improve what they deliver, not just how fast they deliver it.”

Agiloop is designed as a multi-stage product development platform, with each pillar supporting a different phase of the lifecycle. Together, these pillars form a continuous feedback loop for AI-driven delivery:

INVENT — Define what should be built and why

IMPLEMENT — Turn intent into working software

INSPECT — Continuously evaluate real-world usage and alignment

ITERATE — Adapt systems as reality changes

“Most AI tools focus on optimizing individual steps in the delivery process,” said Matt Chartier, Co-Founder and CTO of Agiloop. “We designed Agiloop as a system—one that preserves intent across decisions, execution, and learning. That’s what allows AI to scale responsibly inside real-world product teams.”

INVENT is available now. For a limited time, new users can access a one-month Pro subscription at no cost for evaluation. After the promotional period, Pro access transitions to a paid subscription.

For more information or to access INVENT, visit Agiloop.ai.

ABOUT AGILOOP

Agiloop is reimagining agile software product development for the AI era. By combining decades of delivery experience with modern AI capabilities, Agiloop enables teams to move faster with greater clarity, better alignment, and continuously improving outcomes. Agiloop is headquartered in Colorado and operates as a Delaware C-Corporation.

