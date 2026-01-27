CoreLife Healthcare and Omnia Health Solutions Announce Research Partnership to Advance Obesity Real-World Evidence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omnia Health Solutions, LLC (“Omnia”), a real-world outcomes research company and CoreLife Healthcare (“CoreLife”), a leader in comprehensive obesity and weight management, today announced a research collaboration supporting the BEACON Study, an IRB-approved real-world outcomes study evaluating long-term clinical and patient-centered outcomes among individuals treated with GLP-1 therapies.

As part of this collaboration, 11 CoreLife Novant Health clinics in North Carolina will actively refer eligible patients into the BEACON Study. Omnia will also conduct a CoreLife cohort sub-analysis within BEACON to evaluate outcomes among patients receiving GLP-1 therapy within CoreLife’s structured, multidisciplinary care model, including nutritional therapy, physical activity, and behavioral support, compared with outcomes observed in the broader study population.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing evidence around comprehensive, patient-centered obesity care, including the integration of medication, nutrition, physical activity, and behavioral support in real-world clinical practice. The initiative also aligns with recent World Health Organization guidance emphasizing the importance of combining lifestyle intervention with pharmacologic therapy for obesity management.

“Participating in the BEACON Study gives us the opportunity to contribute real-world evidence that helps demonstrate the value of a comprehensive approach to obesity care,” said Cressent Pressly, MD, Chief Medical Officer, CoreLife Novant Health. “As attention increasingly turns to outcomes beyond weight loss alone, having credible data will be essential to advancing high-quality, patient-centered care.”

“CoreLife’s participation strengthens the real-world relevance of the BEACON Study,” said Abbe Steel, MSc, CEO and Co-Founder of Omnia Health Solutions. “This collaboration supports our goal of generating meaningful evidence that reflects how obesity care is delivered and experienced in everyday practice.”

Findings from the CoreLife cohort analysis are intended to be shared with the medical and scientific community through future abstracts, presentations, and publications.

About CoreLife

CoreLife Healthcare serves more than 500,000 patients annually, specializing in comprehensive obesity treatment and chronic disease management. Partnering with leading health systems, CoreLife delivers in-person care through clinics nationwide, complemented by a robust virtual platform that extends patient engagement beyond the clinic walls. By integrating medical care, nutrition, fitness, and behavioral health, CoreLife offers a scalable, outcomes-driven model designed to support long-term health and sustainable results for individuals across the country.

About Omnia

Omnia Health Solutions is a real-world outcomes research company focused on advancing evidence around GLP-1 therapies and related metabolic health. Omnia’s innovative model integrates longitudinal data and real-world evidence generation with physician and patient engagement to deliver insights that support treatment optimization, access, and long-term outcomes.

For more information, please contact: info@omniahealthsolutions.com

