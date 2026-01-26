Ransomware Help Reinforces Its 100% Data Recovery Guarantee, Backed by Over 1,500 Global Success Cases

Ransomware Help announces industry-leading success rate and introduces enhanced money-back policy for unrecoverable cases.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ransomware Help, a brand of Digital Recovery Group LLC and a recognized global leader in ransomware response and encrypted data recovery , is reaffirming its commitment to clients with a bold restatement of its industry-exclusive 100% data recovery guarantee. With over 1,550 ransomware cases successfully resolved across 550+ ransomware variants, the company is also introducing an enhanced money-back policy designed to provide greater confidence and assurance to organizations affected by ransomware attacks.With cyber threats escalating in scale and complexity, Ransomware Help continues to lead with a proactive, client-first approach. Its average recovery time of just 5-7 days remains the fastest in the industry, and the company operates 24/7 to serve businesses, municipalities, schools, and healthcare systems navigating the chaos of encryption-based data loss.“At Ransomware Help, we understand that downtime equals lost revenue, broken trust, and operational paralysis,” said a company spokesperson. “Our recovery success rate is over 99%, and our 100% recovery guarantee means that if we can’t restore your data, you don’t pay. This isn’t just a policy, it’s a promise backed by global results.”The newly enhanced guarantee includes a more transparent onboarding and diagnostic process. Clients receive a full assessment before committing, with no upfront costs or hidden fees. In the rare event that recovery is not feasible, the company’s strengthened money-back policy ensures zero financial risk to the client. This initiative is aimed at reinforcing trust while eliminating the uncertainty many businesses face when considering third-party recovery options after an attack.Digital Recovery Group LLC, the parent company behind Ransomware Help, brings over 30 years of cybersecurity and cryptographic experience to every recovery project. Leveraging proprietary decryption tools and a four-step incident response model: Isolate, Diagnose, Recover, and Validate, the team ensures that each client receives a tailored and secure path back to operational continuity.The guarantee update also reflects the growing demand for recovery solutions that do not require paying the ransom. “Paying cybercriminals only fuels the problem,” the spokesperson added. “We provide an ethical alternative that actually works and we back it up with performance, not promises.”Ransomware Help’s enhanced guarantee coincides with a broader push to increase accessibility, working with leading insurance carriers, cybersecurity firms, and IT partners to streamline referrals and reduce friction at every stage of the recovery journey.As ransomware attacks continue to impact organizations across all sectors, Ransomware Help stands out not only for its unmatched recovery success but for its unwavering dedication to transparency, accountability, and client advocacy.About Ransomware HelpRansomware Help is a specialized service brand of Digital Recovery Group LLC, an international company with over 30 years of experience in cyber intelligence, cryptography, and ransomware data recovery . With more than 1,550 cases successfully resolved and 550+ ransomware variants decrypted, the company delivers fast, secure, and ethical recovery solutions. Ransomware Help offers 24/7 support, industry-best turnaround times, and a 100% recovery guarantee backed by a 99% success rate. Learn more at www.ransomwarehelp.com

