Leading Insurance Carriers Choose Ransomware Help as a Trusted Cyber Recovery Provider

Partnerships with Hiscox, Zurich, MAPFRE, and SURA highlight the company’s reliability in high-stakes data recovery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ransomware Help, a division of Digital Recovery Group LLC, is proud to announce a growing network of partnerships with top global insurance carriers, including Hiscox, Zurich, MAPFRE, and SURA. These alliances reinforce Ransomware Help’s position as a premier provider of ransomware data recovery services trusted by insurers to step in when businesses face some of the most critical cyberattacks of their lifetimes.Cyber insurance providers play a crucial role in helping organizations recover from ransomware attacks, and selecting reliable, proven recovery partners is essential to minimizing downtime, mitigating data loss, and managing claims costs. With over 1,550 successful ransomware recoveries across 550+ variants and an average recovery time of just 5 to 7 days, Ransomware Help has emerged as the go-to partner for cases requiring expert-level cryptographic and data retrieval expertise.“We’re honored that leading insurance providers have chosen Ransomware Help as a trusted ally in ransomware response,” said a spokesperson for the company. “These partnerships validate our commitment to delivering not only a 99% recovery success rate but also the fastest turnaround time in the industry, backed by a 100% data recovery guarantee.”Ransomware Help’s services are now integrated into the response protocols of insurers serving clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. This integration provides policyholders with immediate access to a seasoned cyber recovery team with decades of combined experience in cryptography, digital forensics, and incident response.The company’s 24/7 response model ensures that affected organizations receive rapid support regardless of time zone or geography. This capability is particularly valued by insurers managing multi-country portfolios or overseeing enterprise-level clients operating in high-risk industries such as healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, finance, and public infrastructure.What makes Ransomware Help a preferred partner is not just technical excellence, but the way its services align with insurer needs. The company’s 4-step response process: Isolate, Diagnose, Recover, Validate, ensures that incidents are documented thoroughly, recovery paths are clearly communicated, and outcomes are verifiable. This structured approach supports both compliance reporting and efficient claims management.In addition, Ransomware Help offers flexible engagement terms that accommodate insurance policies with co-managed incident response clauses, reducing administrative friction for both insurers and insured parties. With a direct line of communication between underwriters and technical teams, the company can adapt to insurer protocols quickly and transparently.As ransomware threats continue to evolve, insurance carriers are under growing pressure to manage claims swiftly and reduce financial exposure. Ransomware Help is investing in advanced tools, proprietary decryption technologies, and cyber threat intelligence partnerships to stay ahead of attacker tactics.The company also plans to expand its work with insurers to include proactive client education and system hardening support to help reduce repeat attacks. These efforts align with a broader mission: to be more than just a recovery vendor, but a long-term strategic ally in the fight against ransomware.About Ransomware HelpRansomware Help is a brand of Digital Recovery Group LLC, a global cybersecurity company specializing in ransomware data recovery, cryptography, and digital incident response. With over 30 years of experience and a 99% recovery success rate, the company provides comprehensive 24/7 support to businesses and organizations worldwide. To learn more, visit www.ransomwarehelp.com

