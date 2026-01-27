New Book by John 'Jay' Snead Reframes Black History Month as a Call for Economic Liberation

The Financial Mis-Education of Black America The Financial Mis-Education of the Negro (Instructor Guide) The Financial Mis-Education of the Negro (Companion Workbook)

As Black History Month begins, a new book reframes generational wealth as a civil-rights issue and breaks financial miseducation at its roots.

A century after Carter G. Woodson warned us about miseducation, we’re still paying the price — now with interest” — John "Jay" Snead

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Black History Month approaches, wealth educator and retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant John “Jay” Snead is releasing a powerful new book that connects history, economics, and modern financial realities. The Financial Mis-Education of Black America positions financial literacy not as a personal shortcoming—but as a civil rights issue rooted in systemic design.Nearly 100 years after Dr. Carter G. Woodson published The Mis-Education of the Negro, Snead argues that the same patterns Woodson warned about continue today—now embedded in how money, ownership, and opportunity are taught and withheld.“A century after Carter G. Woodson warned us about miseducation, we’re still paying the price — now with interest,” said Snead.Rather than offering generic financial advice, The Financial Mis-Education of Black America challenges readers to unlearn deeply embedded beliefs about money and success. The book reframes wealth building as a matter of ownership, strategy, and long-term vision—rather than survival and consumption.The release is part of a three-book system that includes a Manifesto, an Instructor Guide for churches and community leaders, and a Companion Workbook designed to help individuals take concrete steps toward financial independence. The trilogy is already being positioned as a turnkey curriculum for churches, HBCUs, veteran organizations, and community institutions.“The system doesn’t fail our communities by accident,” Snead said. “It succeeds by design. This work is about breaking that design and building something better.”Snead, widely known as “The Stock Market Professor,” draws on decades of leadership experience in the military and private sector to offer a blueprint for economic self-determination that blends historical truth with modern financial strategy.The Financial Mis-Education of Black America is available now on Amazon and is being actively promoted during Black History Month through speaking engagements, workshops, and institutional partnerships.For interviews, bulk orders, or partnership inquiries, visit the authors official website.

