Retired University Professor Establishes Post-Academic Career as Visual Artist

From Classroom to Canvas.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Gary Springer , a retired university professor and administrator, has developed a post-academic career as a visual artist , producing commissioned paintings now held in private collections in multiple countries.Springer spent more than 30 years in higher education, serving in faculty and leadership roles at the University of Texas and Texas State University. Following his retirement, he returned full time to painting, a discipline he studied informally and practiced intermittently throughout his life.Based in San Marcos, Texas, Springer works primarily in acrylic, creating paintings from photographic reference material. His commissioned work includes portraits of individuals, pets, and locations with personal significance to clients. He frequently references multiple photographs when developing a single piece, incorporating visual details such as texture, asymmetry, and spatial depth.Portrait commissions represent the majority of Springer’s current output. According to Springer, requests often originate from individuals seeking to document personal relationships or commemorate family members, animals, or places. Pet portraits, in particular, account for a substantial portion of his commissioned work.In addition to portraiture, Springer produces landscape paintings informed by his travel experiences. He has cited Paris as a recurring influence, particularly in relation to architectural form and the use of light. These works are often commissioned by individuals seeking to memorialize travel or a personal connection to a specific location.Springer’s paintings are held in private collections in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Israel. His work has been exhibited at regional venues including the Price Center and Walker’s Gallery in San Marcos, Texas, and the Neill-Cochran House Museum in Austin. While some collectors encounter his work through exhibitions, others discover it through online platforms before initiating commissions.Springer’s transition from academia to full-time artistic practice reflects a broader trend of retired professionals pursuing creative work after leaving long-term careers. His practice continues to operate primarily through commissioned projects developed in consultation with individual clients.About Dr. Gary SpringerDr. Gary Springer is a retired university educator and visual artist based in San Marcos, Texas. He produces commissioned paintings using photographic references, with work held in private collections internationally.Media Contact:Gary SpringerWebsite: https://gary-springer.pixels.com Wiki: https://wikitia.com/wiki/Gary_Springer

