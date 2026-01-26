Mystery Enterprises™ Announces February 27 Launch of Its Automated Murder Mystery Games™

Automated Murder Mystery Games™ by Mystery Enterprises deliver a fully automated, host-free social gaming experience.

The company’s new fully automated, host-free format allows every participant—including the organizer—to play as a fully immersed character.

Social games shouldn’t require someone to sacrifice their own experience just to keep the night running. With Automated Murder Mystery Games™, the system does the work—so everyone gets to play.” — Eric Lee, Founder and President, Mystery Enterprises

EL SOBRANTE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mystery Enterprises today announced that February 27, 2026 will mark the commercial launch of its inaugural suite of Automated Murder Mystery Games™, introducing a fully automated, host-free format that allows every participant—including the organizer—to play as a fully immersed character.Available globally beginning February 27, the launch includes four original titles developed to the company’s 2026 Global Standards for Automated Murder Mystery Games™, which govern implementations of the Automated Murder Mystery Game™ format:• Hollywood Homicide (Standard and Expanded)• A Killer Technology (Standard and Expanded)• Murder in the Court (Standard and Expanded)• From Headlines to Headstones (Standard)Unlike traditional murder mystery games that rely on a host to manage rules, pacing, and voting, Automated Murder Mystery Games™ operate entirely through software. Cinematic story content is delivered on a shared main screen, while each player receives private character information, clues, and voting access on their personal device.“Social games shouldn’t require someone to sacrifice their own experience just to keep the night running,” said Eric Lee, Founder and President of Mystery Enterprises. “With Automated Murder Mystery Games™, the system does the work—so everyone gets to play.”The launch follows the publication of Mystery Enterprises’ 2026 Global Standards for Automated Murder Mystery Games™, which define the functional requirements of a fully automated, host-free mystery experience and establish Mystery Enterprises as the originating authority for the format.All titles will be available for purchase beginning February 27, 2026 at:About Mystery EnterprisesMystery Enterprises is the creator and operator of the Automated Murder Mystery Game™ format, a proprietary, software-driven approach to immersive social entertainment that eliminates manual hosting and ensures equal participation for all players.Trademark NoticeAutomated Murder Mystery Game™ and Mystery Enterprises™ identify proprietary formats, products, and services of Mystery Enterprises. Trademark applications are planned or in preparation.

