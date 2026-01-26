Pacaso Redefines Vacation Home Ownership on Inside Business Today with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

Pacaso Co-Founder & CEO Austin Allison Shares How Co-Ownership Is Transforming the Future of Second Homes on Fox Business Network - Feb 1, 2026 at 4:30pm EST

Pacaso is changing the way people think about ownership, experience, and value. Their model makes luxury vacation homes attainable while helping families create lasting memories.” — Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic, Co-hosts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pacaso , the innovative real estate platform redefining second home co-ownership , will be featured on Inside Business Today , hosted by Bill Rancic and Giuliana Rancic. The segment, titled “Redefining Vacation Home Ownership,” explores how Pacaso is making second homes more accessible, flexible, and experience-driven for modern buyers. The feature airs on Fox Business Network on February 1, 2026 at 4:30pm EST.During the in-studio interview, Austin Allison, co-founder and CEO of Pacaso, discusses how the company is addressing long-standing challenges in the vacation home market—high purchase costs, underutilization, and ongoing maintenance—through a professionally managed co-ownership model that delivers true real estate ownership.Founded in 2020 by former Zillow executives Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff, Pacaso was created with a clear mission: enrich lives by enabling more people to own and enjoy a second home. By allowing buyers to purchase a share of a luxury vacation property through a turnkey LLC structure, Pacaso removes friction while preserving the benefits of ownership—including equity, potential appreciation, and resale flexibility.Since inception, Pacaso has surpassed $1 billion in transactions, generated more than $110 million in gross profit, and recently raised more than $72.5M raised from 15,000+ investors through its Regulation A+ offering—one of the largest real estate raises of its kind. The company’s strong financial performance reflects growing demand for an alternative to traditional vacation home ownership models.Pacaso now serves high-income individuals, families, entrepreneurs, tech professionals, and retirees across the United States, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean. Its rapid expansion is fueled by a curated portfolio of luxury homes, professional property management, and innovative features such as global home swap, which allows owners to exchange stays across destinations, and USD-denominated financing for international purchases.Unlike timeshares or short-term rental investments, Pacaso offers true ownership with flexibility. Owners can use their homes, share access with family, and sell their share through Pacaso’s streamlined resale marketplace—creating both lifestyle value and financial optionality.A central theme of the segment is Pacaso’s alignment with the “Die with Zero” philosophy—encouraging owners to prioritize meaningful experiences over idle assets. Inspired by Allison’s own life experience and the impact a second home had on his family, Pacaso is built around the belief that time well spent is one of life’s most valuable assets.“Pacaso is changing the way people think about ownership, experience, and value,” said Bill and Giuliana Rancic. “Their model makes luxury vacation homes attainable while helping families create lasting memories.”“We’re excited to feature Pacaso on Inside Business Today,” said Gila Stern, Vice President of Production. “Their approach blends innovation, lifestyle design, and smart real estate strategy—offering a compelling vision for the future of second home ownership.”Viewers can tune in to Inside Business Today on Fox Business Network on February 1, 2026, at 4:30 PM EST to see Pacaso’s co-ownership ecosystem in action through footage of its properties across more than 40 destinations worldwide, including recent launches in the Caribbean and Italy.About PacasoFounded in 2020, Pacaso is a real estate platform that modernizes vacation home ownership through co-ownership. By enabling buyers to own a professionally managed share of a luxury second home, Pacaso removes barriers to ownership while delivering flexibility, equity, and meaningful lifestyle experiences. Pacaso operates across the U.S., Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean, offering curated homes in the world’s most sought-after destinations. Learn more at http://www.pacaso.com About Inside Business TodayInside Business Today, hosted by Bill and Giuliana Rancic, is a premier business series exploring innovation, leadership, and transformative ideas across industries. Airing on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg International, the show inspires audiences with insights from visionaries driving meaningful change. Learn more at http://www.insidebusinesstoday.com

