Old Trapper Renews College Basketball Sponsorship on CBS Sports Network for 2026 Season

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, a global leader in the beef jerky market, today announced the renewal of its partnership with CBS Sports for the 2025-2026 college basketball season. As part of the agreement, Old Trapper once again serves as the Presenting Sponsor of live college basketball coverage on Wednesdays on CBS Sports Network, surrounding many of the season’s most anticipated matchups.

Throughout the regular season and postseason, Old Trapper will also be featured in Player of the Game segments during live game broadcasts, on CBS Sports Network—further reinforcing the brand’s connection to the athletes, fans, and excitement that define college basketball.

“We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with CBS Sports for College Basketball on CBS Sports Network,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “This relationship allows us to engage with highly loyal sports fans in a meaningful way while celebrating the dedication, intensity, and tradition that make college basketball so exciting to watch.”

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

